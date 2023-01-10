Pasquotank deputies are using virtual reality to train for real-world situations they could encounter on the streets.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten and several other officers with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office spent Tuesday getting familiar with a new virtual reality system the department recently purchased.
On hand to train the deputies on the new equipment was Charles Shikany, with the firm InVeris Training Solutions, which is based in Suwanee, Georgia. InVeris specializes in developing and providing virtual training for military and law enforcement agencies.
The training system includes a VR headset with goggles, speakers and a microphone, training weapons and other accessories, plus computer software capable of inserting a deputy into the middle of any situation imaginable.
“It’s all kinds of scenarios,” said Major Aaron Wallio, who earlier performed an exercise that involved him making a night-time traffic stop.
Examples of other training scenarios offered by the new system include shoot or don’t shoot encounters, officer de-escalation techniques and incidents involving residents who may be mentally ill, Wallio explained.
“I think it’s going to be a fabulous tool for training,” he said.
According to Wallio, the sheriff’s office was able to purchase the VR system using roughly $30,000 in seized asset funds.
Wooten said he’s read that officers from other agencies have successfully applied lessons learned from using the same training system to real-life situations.
On hand for Tuesday’s training was Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Newbern.
After running through a scenario that involved him drawing his training sidearm, Newbern was impressed.
“You can get a lot of use out of that,” he told Wallio.
Pasquotank Deputy Shiniquek Hunter, who has been with the sheriff’s office for two years, also ran through a drill with the VR headset.
Her scenario involved a woman at a convenience store who had a gun and was threatening to kill herself. Through a series of questions, verbal commands and using a calm voice, Hunter was able to safely talk the woman into surrendering her weapon.
Hunter said the VR headset was awkward when she first put it on, but adjusted to it quickly. She liked the “hands on” aspect of the training and thinks it will give deputies a “better perception of interacting with the community.”
Overseeing the training exercises was Pasquotank Sheriff’s training officer, Master Sgt. B. Swindell.
To train with the new system, the deputy trainee dons the headset and goggles. Looking through the goggles, the trainee is cast into a digital crime scene or whatever scenario the training officer comes up with. The trainee carries a training sidearm that works with the VR system and can be drawn and fired if the scenario dictates that action.
Swindell was seated behind a laptop computer and two video monitors. One monitor gave him a first-person view of what the trainee was seeing, while the other monitor allowed him to control the outcome of the scenario.
The training officer can adjust the scenario based on the actions of the trainee. Throughout a drill, the trainee is speaking loudly and giving verbal commands as they would in an actual situation. For example, if the training involves a man wielding a knife and the trainee tells the man to put down the knife, the training officer can determine whether the man complies with the officer or refuses to put down the knife.
The program’s software allows deputies to tailor the scenarios to the department’s needs, Wallio said. Or the program can be customized to train deputies on real-world situations that occurred in another city or state, Wallio said. Doing so would help local deputies better understand how to handle a similar situation.
Wallio said the new VR program will help save the county money in training costs. Training that in the past typically involved hiring a private company to conduct training can now be done in a classroom in the county’s public safety building. Swindell and Wallio said they hope to use the VR training at least monthly to keep deputies fresh with their skills. Deputies could run through a drill before heading out on their shift, Wallio said.
Wallio also hopes to introduce the new system to members of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Council.