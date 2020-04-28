A group of children who live on the 900 block of West Church Street in Elizabeth City are proving that community journalism is alive and well.
The youngsters, who range in age from 4 to 9, have started their own newspaper to pass the time, connect with neighbors and disseminate information.
Spearheading the 900 West Church Street News are 9-year-old Adelaide Schubert, her 7-year-old brother Beckett, and their 4-year-old sister Greta. The Schuberts, the children of Jason and Lindsey Schubert, started the newspaper along with some of their friends who live on the same block.
The publication is written by children and adults who live in the 900 block of West Church Street and is distributed to families on the block at no charge.
Adelaide serves as an editor for the paper, soliciting and compiling content and encouraging the contributors. About seven kids have contributed articles and drawings for the newspaper’s six editions so far.
Adelaide said that for the most part she has compiled what people have wanted to submit rather than soliciting specific articles.
“They just send in whatever,” she said. “A few times I have asked Maci, who had the idea, to send in a recipe or something.”
Adelaide was referring to Maci Page, a reliable contributor to the 900 West Church Street News.
Like a lot of ideas right now, the idea to start a community newspaper was born of the COVID-19 pandemic. Children in the West Church Street neighborhood stuck at home during the public health crisis were looking for something to do.
“It started during the shutdown because all the neighborhood kids were hanging out in our yard and we said ‘You’ve got to come up with something to do where you don’t touch each other,’” Lindsey Schubert, the Schubert children’s mom said.
Schubert explained that she told the kids they needed to stay 6 feet apart in whatever they came up with, but other than that she let the children decide what to do.
What the kids decided to do was publish a newspaper for families on their block.
Articles have included an interview Beckett conducted with Greta about riding a bike, recipes for chocolate hummus and tomato hamburger soup, and a report on masks that states: “Lately, everyone is wearing a mask. You should try to get a mask too because there is a virus going around.”
In addition to news items the paper also includes drawings, songs, jokes, recipes and inspirational articles.
Some interviews conducted by text message have been turned into profiles of some of the people who live on the block.
“We have gotten a lot of positive feedback,” said Lindsey Schubert.
Some of the adults who live on the block have contributed to the newspaper as well. One who has written for the paper is Bobbi Hunsberger.
“I couldn’t resist contributing,” Hunsberger said. “I was so enamored with what they are doing.”
The edition that came out Friday was the sixth since the children started putting a paper together.
Jason Schubert, the Schubert children’s father, photocopies the pages and then the children staple them together, making 15 copies to distribute to every family on the block.
Beckett Schubert noted that people were surprised when they received their first edition of the publication.
“Nobody knew it was coming the first time we did it,” he said.