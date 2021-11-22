berea baptist crafts fair 2021

All Wrapped Up

Lily Atkinson, 9, of Camden, samples pieces of rock candy for sale at the Helen’s Homemade Rock Candy booth at the annual All Wrapped Up Craft and Vendor Show at Berea Baptist Church in Elizabeth City, Saturday. About 70 vendors participating in the daylong event were spread out between both sides of the church’s recreation hall.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance