Warren Bridge 1

The Lindsay C. Warren Bridge over the Alligator River is shown in December. North Carolina's proposed $268 million project to replace the bridge linking Dare and Tyrrell counties has received $110 million in federal infrastructure aid.

 John Foley/Chowan Herald

North Carolina's proposed $268 million project to replace a key bridge connecting Dare and Tyrrell counties has received $110 million in federal infrastructure aid.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Tuesday that the state has received a $110 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help replace the current Lindsay B. Warren Bridge.