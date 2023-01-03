The Lindsay C. Warren Bridge over the Alligator River is shown in December. North Carolina's proposed $268 million project to replace the bridge linking Dare and Tyrrell counties has received $110 million in federal infrastructure aid.
North Carolina's proposed $268 million project to replace a key bridge connecting Dare and Tyrrell counties has received $110 million in federal infrastructure aid.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Tuesday that the state has received a $110 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help replace the current Lindsay B. Warren Bridge.
"This bridge is a lifeline for the people of North Carolina both to and from the Barrier Islands,” Cooper said. “It is one of the few options residents and visitors have for accessing our far eastern counties and this bridge replacement will serve our state for decades to come.”
The federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant provides financial assistance to state projects regarding highways and bridges, wildlife crossings, public transportation, freight and other multimodal projects, according to the American Society for Civil Engineers. The ASCE publishes the nation’s infrastructure report card every four years.
The governor thanked President Joe Biden’s administration for taking action to provide North Carolina with funding for the bridge project.
"This is a great example of how President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law helps move along large projects that otherwise would be difficult to fund through traditional means," Cooper said.
The governor was referring to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in November 2021.
The Warren bridge spans the Alligator River between Tyrrell County to the west and Dare County to the east. It includes a two-lane swing-span bridge that was completed in 1962.
More than 4,000 boats travel the Alligator River annually, forcing vehicle traffic to stop while the swing-span opens and closes. The aging bridge also is occasionally subject to technical problems that can send motorists on a 99-mile detour.
The proposed replacement project would feature a new two-lane fixed-span high rise bridge constructed to the north of the current bridge, and would allow boat and vehicle traffic to pass unimpeded. The N.C. Department of Transportation plans construction on the replacement bridge to begin no later than 2025.
“This is a big boost for eastern North Carolina,” said Win Bridgers, Division I engineer for the NCDOT. “A new fixed-span bridge over the Alligator River would aid everything from economic development to hurricane evacuation.”