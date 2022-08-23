A plan to allocate more than $300,000 in anticipated leftover COVID-19 grant money to Food Bank of the Albemarle is on hold after City Council learned Monday that at least one other nonprofit is interested in the money.
The move came just two weeks after City Council unanimously approved calling a public hearing for Monday night on allocating $340,000 in unspent grant money to start a Food Service Enhancement program at the Food Bank.
The enhancement program would allow the Food Bank to purchase a delivery van, install refrigeration units at its food pantries and purchase more chicken and ground beef.
But during the public hearing Monday night a spokeswoman for River City Community Development Corp. asked City Council to let the organization submit a proposal to use some of the funds.
River City Housing Program Manager Christina Corbo told council during the hearing that the organization didn’t know anything about the excess funds being available until they saw an article in The Daily Advance on Aug. 12.
“That was the first time that we heard that there was a possibility of some additional funds being available,” Corbo said. “We were not notified (by the city). Had we known, we would have absolutely requested some additional funding.’’
That prompted City Council to table allocating the money to the Food Bank and instead allow other nonprofits to submit proposals for the funds.
City Council does not meet again until Sept. 12. Council set a Sept. 1 deadline for nonprofits to submit proposals to city Grants Administrator Jon Hawley. Hawley will then review any new proposals and present council with options at its next meeting.
“You screen them and bring it back to us,” Councilor Kem Spence told Hawley.
The city received a $765,000 a Community Development Block Grant through the N.C. Department of Commerce in December 2020 to start a Coronavirus Care Collaborative Program in partnership with the Albemarle Area United Way.
The CVCC program was designed to provide Pasquotank County residents with short-term assistance with housing and/or utility payments. Those eligible are those who are low-to-moderate income and at risk of eviction or having their utilities disconnected due to COVID-19.
But City Council was told at its Aug. 8 meeting that only $264,000 has been spent on the short-term assistance plan to date, helping 230 households.
That leaves approximately $500,000 that hasn’t been spent. Hawley proposed asking state officials if $340,000 of that can be used to fund the Food Service Enhancement program at the Food Bank.
The remaining $161,000 from the state grant would remain allocated to the CVCC.
The city must get approval from the state to reallocate the money because the grant stipulates that all funds be obligated by March 2023 and spent by next June. If that doesn’t happen the city must return the unused funds back to the state.
The proposed FSE program would spend $80,000 to purchase a delivery van that would make regular deliveries to low income and public housing complexes in the city and county; $56,000 to install refrigeration equipment at five partner food pantries in the city and county; and $205,000 to buy around 48,000 pounds of chicken and ground beef over a six-month period.
Hawley said the original grant came with strict guidelines for its use and that he believed allocating the money to the Food Bank would gain state approval. Hawley added he was not trying to exclude anyone while developing the proposal.
“The refrigerators we are talking about is an explicitly eligible expense, that was part of my thinking,” Hawley said. “I saw this was something that looked like a slam dunk in the interest of efficiency and time.”