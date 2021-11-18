New craft beer is brewing in downtown Elizabeth City.
Seven Sounds Brewing Co. put three different craft beers into production on Nov. 9 and several more were started this week in anticipation of a mid-to-late December opening, said brewery co-owner Dean Schaan.
Seven Sounds is located in the former Hurdle Hardware Building along the Pasquotank River on Water Street. Once open, it will be the city’s second downtown craft brewery, joining Ghost Harbor Brewing.
The idea for Seven Sounds was born five years ago and Schaan said the $3.5 million project, which included major renovation work to the Hurdle Building, is almost complete. Paul Robinson is another co-owner; Schaan said the other two co-owners wish to remain anonymous.
Seven Sounds has announced several projected opening dates over the past few years. Schaan said Tuesday there is finally “light at the end of the tunnel” for him and his partners.
“There is light, we just don’t know how bright it is yet,” Schaan said. “We still don’t quite have a confirmed opening date but we are finishing up the last few things we need to do. We are chugging along, hopefully soon.”
The 6,000-square-foot first floor features a taproom and the brewing system.
The second floor, also around 6,000 square feet, is an event venue that can accommodate 280 people. That space has already been completed and the brewery hosted its first event last week: the Albemarle Area United Way’s second annual Keel Club Philanthropy Award dinner.
Seven Sounds also features an outside beer garden on the ground level that will serve as a second bar. A rooftop deck on the second floor also offers panoramic views of the Pasquotank River.
“The back bar has rollup garage doors and weather permitting we will open those up. It will flow out to the beer garden,” Schaan said. “If there is no event upstairs, the roof-top deck will be open to general patrons. There is a stairwell out back.”
Seven Sounds has a 10-barrel brew house which Schaan hopes will produce 500 barrels, or 15,500 gallons, of craft beer in the first year. Future plans call for distributing beer to restaurants and bars and retail locations.
Schaan said the different types of beers that will eventually be produced is “endless.”
“Initially, we will have a kettle sour, a pilsner, a lager, an IPA and a porter as well,” Schaan said. “We will offer various beers from there.”
The brew house was originally slated to be in the back of the building on the first floor. But it was moved to the front so it would be visible from Water Street and from the taproom.
“In the back, it was just hidden away,” Schaan said. “The heart and soul of it all was just behind walls.”
Seven Sounds may offer some light food items but Schaan said the brewery “does not want to be a restaurant.”
“We want to encourage the use of the downtown restaurants,” Schaan said. “But we understand the need to have something when you are sitting drinking beer.”
Plans for the brewery started back in 2015 and Seven Sounds first looked at locating in the Fowler Building across the street after they purchased it. But the owners determined the location was not practical for a brewery. That property — with two retail spaces and four apartments — is now called the New Fowler Store.
“As we got into the construction details, we decided it would not be the most optimal space we were looking for,” Schaan said.
The Hurdle Building had been vacant for several years and the developers that owned it had seen their condominium project stall.
“We initially wanted to see if they wanted to partner in something, but they didn’t want to,” Schaan said.
During the renovation process a third floor in the Hurdle Building that was added in the early 2000s was removed.
“We took it back to the original roof line, the original historic value,” Schaan said.
Once open, Seven Sounds will have eight full-time employees along with several part-time workers.
Plans call for the brewery to be open seven days a week from noon to midnight.
“We will go from there and see what the demand is,” Schaan said. “We’ll probably modify them slightly.”