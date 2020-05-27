Almost a quarter of Elizabeth City’s utility users who owe nearly $1.5 million in uncollected electricity and water-sewer charges are eligible to have their utilities cut off for nonpayment by the end of the month.
That’s unlikely to happen, however, given local and state policies prohibiting utility cutoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the executive order Gov. Roy Cooper issued March 31, utilities, including those operated by local governments, can’t disconnect customers for nonpayment. The order is set to expire on June 1, but Cooper could extend it beyond then.
Under the provisions of Cooper’s order, utility bills aren’t forgiven. Customers will just have longer to repay them.
Residential utility users, for example, will have up to six months to pay past due utility bills that became delinquent between March 31 and June 1.
City Council was slated to vote on a COVID-19 payment plan for interested customers for the March 31-June billing due period at its meeting Tuesday night. But some city customers could be given more than six months outlined in Cooper’s order to get caught up under the city’s current hardship plan.
As a general rule, the city keeps additional catchup utility payments to under $100. As part of the city’s plan, utility users will have to sign up for any repayment plan once Cooper’s order is lifted. That means customers would have to sign up for a plan by July 1 if Cooper’s order expires on June 1.
“We believe we should continue this (hardship) practice as we move forward,” City Manager Rich Olson wrote in a memo to City Council last week.
As of April 30, 17 percent of utility users in the city were subject to disconnection and city staff expects that number to grow to 24 percent by the end of the month. According to Olson, those subject to disconnection currently include 2,389 residential customers and 255 commercial customers.
As of last week, the account receivable balance for the city’s electrical utility was $1,810,488 while the balance for unpaid water and sewer charges was $1,824,351.
Olson estimates that the city will have to write off around $300,000 to $400,000 worth of utility bills.
Cooper’s executive order also prohibits utilities from issuing late fees while it is in effect and that has already cost the city almost $61,000 in lost revenue.
Olson was selected last week by the North Carolina League of Municipalities to represent the organization on a conference call with members of Cooper’s staff to discuss local governments’ rising unpaid utility accounts. During the call, Olson asked that if additional federal COVID-19 funding becomes available, the state set aside some of it to help utilities make up their lost revenue.
If Cooper’s order expires as scheduled, the city’s utilities will resume normal working policies on June 2. That means penalties and cut-offs would start on any balances incurred prior to March 31.