HERTFORD — With each new nail hammered, stud installed, barbecue plate sold and donation from the community, Durants Neck Volunteer Fire Department’s two new stations inch closer to reality.

Fire Chief Robert Eure recently led a tour of the VFD’s soon-to-be main station located at the corner of New Hope and Cove roads.


