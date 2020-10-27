Usually when local officials urge Halloween revelers to stay safe, the admonitions, in the case of kids, involve warnings to watch out for cars after dark and to avoid unwrapped candy, and in the case of adults, not to drink or eat too much at parties.
This year’s warnings are different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With cases of COVID now surpassing 3,700 in Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county region, ARHS Director Battle Betts asked residents last week to consider “alternative” Halloween celebrations this year.
Betts said the region is seeing an increase in “COVID-19 clusters” from social events like parties and family gatherings. He suggested alternative events are a way to prevent further spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID.
Some “low-risk” Halloween activities he suggested include:
• Hosting an online pumpkin carving or costume contest.
• Setting up a family movie night outside with ones household members.
• Hosting a Halloween scavenger hunt outside where participants can keep their distance.
• Offering individually wrapped candy bags prepared for children in ones family or close neighbors.
• Holding an outside costume parade.
Betts said information on how to have a safe Halloween during the pandemic are available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.
A number of organizations and agencies are hosting Halloween events starting today.
College of The Albemarle’s Student Government Association will host a community Trunk or Treat Parade on the Elizabeth City campus today from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In the drive-thru event, trick-or-treaters will stay in their vehicle and participants will place candy in each trick-or-treater’s bag. For more information, contact Dawn Allen at 335-0821, ext. 2240.
Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation off U.S. Highway 17 South will host a drive through trick-or-treating event Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. All candy will be bagged and handed to children in cars; no one should get out. Masks should be worn during the exchange. For more information, contact Lori at 252-338-7110.
The Elizabeth City Police Department will host its annual Trunk or Treat event Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be a drive-thru event at Catalina Avenue between Corsair Street and Brooks Avenue near the city splash pad.
Also on Saturday, Arts of the Albemarle will feature socially distanced dancing witches in front of AoA’s The Center every hour on the hour from noon until 7 p.m. Community volunteers dressed as witches will be passing out candy.
Later on Saturday, the Main Street neighborhood will sponsor trick or treating for Elizabeth City children from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To accommodate the trick-or-treaters, Main Street will be closed between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.