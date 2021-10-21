Three graduates of Elizabeth City State University talked to current students Thursday afternoon about how the university prepared them for their careers and lives.
The Emerging Leaders Forum was held as part of Viking Homecoming 2021, which continues today, Saturday and Sunday with a number of activities, including Saturday’s home game against the Chowan University Hawks.
The panelists for this year’s forum included Bryan Spence, a 2009 graduate who is a senior program manager at LinkedIn; Brian Gray, a 2001 graduate who is director of communications and volunteers at Food Bank of the Albemarle; and Rachael Haines, a 1998 graduate who is chief financial officer for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
The forum was moderated by Enoch Bond, ECSU’s director of alumni relations.
Spence said his involvement in student activities, especially those involving his fellow business majors, were an important part of his educational experience at ECSU.
“I made a lot of friendships with people that I still maintain contact with now,” Spence said.
Haines said she wishes she had been more involved in campus activities.
Gray said he worked on the campus newspaper and was active in a literary club. He said he also enjoyed attending school plays and concerts.
The three had different paths to their majors. Both Spence and Gray changed majors during their time at ECSU, while Haines tried accounting at the start of her college experience and found that she liked it.
Haines graduated with a degree in accounting and has worked in the field ever since graduation.
But Gray said it was not until his current position that he really used the skills he gained in his degree program.
All three said they benefited from people they met at ECSU and connections they made in the community through their college experiences.
Spence said he was accepted at Yale University but received only a partial scholarship. Because it was too costly to attend, Spence said he decided to attend ECSU. Not only was tuition affordable, it provided excellent preparation for earning his master’s in business administration at East Carolina University and his career in business, he said.
Haines and Gray agreed that ECSU had prepared them well for their careers. Gray said he learned about ECSU from a family friend and Haines mentioned that the university was recommended by a high school guidance counselor.
Haines said she enjoyed the feel of the campus while attending ECSU.
“It was just a great place to be,” agreed Gray.
Spence said he especially appreciated the sense of community and family at ECSU.
“You didn’t really meet a stranger,” he said.
Bond asked the panelists if they could go back in time, what advice they would give to their undergraduate selves.
For Haines, it would be to take time to enjoy your environment and the people around you.
Gray said his advice would be to make the most of your time.
Spence said he would emphasize the importance of always expanding your horizons and goals.
“Success doesn’t have a specific definition,” he said.
Spence said he also wishes he had become more involved in campus activities sooner, which elicited agreement from Gray.
Haines said ECSU taught her to be competitive but also collaborative.
“I am where I am because of ECSU,” Haines said.