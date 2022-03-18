A Louisburg church’s spin on the CBS TV series the “The Amazing Race” featured Elizabeth City as one of its race destinations this week.
Four teams competing in Sandy Creek Baptist Church’s “Amazing Grace Race” were downtown Friday completing a series of challenges before receiving instructions to continue to their next destination.
Friday’s challenge had the participants searching for specific downtown works of public art and posing for team pictures with the art in the background. The artwork included the Harbor of Hospitality mural at Mariners’ Wharf; the Coca-Cola mural at Colonial Avenue; the metal tree sculpture in Ives Alley off Poindexter Street; the butterfly sculpture in Fowler Alley, also off Poindexter Street; the suffragist mural at Museum of the Albemarle; and the candy benches at the corner of Elizabeth and Water streets.
Teams had to take photos at six of the 12 total art stops to complete the challenge. When the teams had finished, Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Director Debbie Malenfant met them on Poindexter Street to present them envelopes with instructions to their next destination.
In “The Amazing Race,” teams race to different points around the globe and complete a series of challenges in each before advancing to their next destination.
The “Amazing Grace Race” is a two-day event that features teams of youngsters and accompanying adults traveling to North Carolina destinations to perform community service work, scavenger hunts and challenges that involve local history, landmarks and art. Once the teams have performed their challenges they receive instructions to which town or destination to visit next.
Mitchell Case, one of the adults traveling with one team on Friday, said the teams don’t know where their next destination is until they complete the previous challenge. All Case and his teammates knew Friday before receiving their envelope was they would be headed somewhere east to the Outer Banks.
Isaac Allen, another adult assigned to the same team as Case, said this weekend marked his sixth “Amazing Grace Race” as a member of Sandy Creek Baptist. It was the first race for the four youngsters on his team.
Each team is formed of four to five youngsters who are either in middle or high school, and two adults. The teams departed Sandy Creek Baptist at around 8:30 a.m. Friday and stopped at other destinations, including Edenton, before visiting Elizabeth City.
By 3:30 p.m. Friday, the teams had left Elizabeth City and were headed to their next location. On Saturday, the teams will begin working their way west, before concluding the race at a Christian music concert in Raleigh.
The purpose of “Amazing Grace Race” is to provide children a chance to travel their state, while performing Christian outreach, like community service work, and learning about their state’s history.
“Along the way, we try to find unique experiences for the kids to remember for a lifetime that they will hopefully be able to go back and visit in the near future,” Sandy Creek Baptist Pastor Kaden Williamson said.
Williamson contacted Malenfant last week seeking her help in providing challenges for the teams. Malenfant said Friday she didn’t want the youths’ first visit to Elizabeth City to involve community service work. Instead, she came up with the idea for the public art hunt and provided teams with the addresses to each piece of art.