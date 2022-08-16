A 13-flag tribute to the U.S. soldiers, sailors and Marines killed a year ago at the Kabul airport during the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan went on display Tuesday at Museum of the Albemarle.

The display is part of “Rolling Glory,” a traveling tribute to the 13 service members killed when terrorists detonated a suicide bomb at an entrance to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26, 2021.