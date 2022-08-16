Roy Hankinson, the northeast North Carolina assistant state captain for the Patriot Guard Riders, speaks during a ceremony for the “Rolling Glory” flag presentation at the steps of Museum of the Albemarle, Tuesday. “Rolling Glory” is a traveling 13-flag tribute to the 13 soldiers, sailors and Marines who lost their lives in the Aug. 26, 2021, terrorist attack outside the airport in Kabul during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The flags will remain on exhibit at the museum through Saturday.
A 13-flag tribute to the U.S. soldiers, sailors and Marines killed a year ago at the Kabul airport during the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan went on display Tuesday at Museum of the Albemarle.
The display is part of “Rolling Glory,” a traveling tribute to the 13 service members killed when terrorists detonated a suicide bomb at an entrance to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26, 2021.
The bombing occurred during the final days of the frantic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Islamic State-Khorasan Province took responsibility for the attack, which killed a total of 183 people, including 170 Afghans.
Escorting the flags to Museum of the Albemarle were members of the Patriot Guard Riders, led by Roy Hankinson. The members lined up side-by-side at the top of the stairs at the museum entrance, each holding a flag and a photo of one of the fallen service members. Another member stood with a Betsy Ross flag.
The flags paid tribute to the “13 heroes who valiantly gave their lives during a cowardly suicide attack” in Kabul, Hankinson said.
Hankinson, who is the northeast North Carolina assistant state captain for the Patriot Guard Riders, explained the history of “Rolling Glory” and how the flags have been transported from state to state en route to their final destination: Washington, D.C., and the nation’s capital.
“The Patriot Guard Riders of North Carolina are honored to have paraded these flags across their state,” Hankinson said. “And to have the honor recently of delivering them to the Marine base Camp Lejeune, to honor one of their own, Sgt. Nicole Gee.”
Gee, 23, was originally from Sacramento, California, and was among the 13 service members killed in the attack. Her husband also is a Marine.
Hankinson said his group will pass the flags to their counterparts in Virginia, who will then deliver them to Washington “where they will be permanently placed for all to see.”
Hankinson told the small group of residents and veterans on hand at the museum that the “Rolling Glory” display is about Americans honoring Americans, and nothing else.
“Don’t be confused, this isn’t a protest,” he said. “It’s not an uprising or an insurrection of any kind. It’s simply Americans honoring Americans by uniting a nation, rather than dividing it. Letting the country know we can have different opinions, backgrounds, beliefs, desires and dreams. Yet, despite all these differences we are all still Americans.”
The flag display and photos of the fallen service members will remain at Museum of the Albemarle till Saturday.