All area counties appeared to be on pace Tuesday to produce record turnout for the 2020 general election.
More than 9,800 voters had cast an election-day ballot at voting sites across the five-county region as of 4 p.m. Combined with early voting and mail-in voting, each of the counties was on pace to see at least 60 percent turnout. And a few looked like they might even reach 70 percent.
Currituck County and Pasquotank County accounted for the bulk of the election day voting — 7,224. But Chowan, Perquimans and Camden also reported strong election-day turnout on Tuesday as well.
More than 100 Currituck voters were in line at Moyock Elementary School — the county’s largest precinct — when the polls opened at 6:30 a.m.
Jeremy Gehle arrived at 5:45 a.m. and was second in line for a good reason. “I have to go to work and I wanted to get here in line as early as I could,” he said.
As of 5 p.m., 4,718 Currituck voters had cast a ballot at one of the county’s 11 precincts. That means, including one-stop and absentee-by-mail votes, 14,799 Currituck voters — 67 percent — had cast a ballot as of 5 p.m. That compares to 2016, when 12,699 voters cast a ballot in the election.
In Pasquotank, 2,506 voters had cast a ballot as of 4 p.m. That meant that as of 4 p.m., a total of 18,506 voters — or 64 percent of those registered — had cast a ballot in Pasquotank.
More voters appeared to be casting in-person ballots at precincts outside Elizabeth City limits on Tuesday. Providence reported the largest number of election day voters: 553. Mount Hermon was next with 428, followed by Nixonton with 344, Newland with 336 and Salem with 195.
By contrast, the city precincts — North, South, West and East — were reporting a combined total of 650 as of 4 p.m. That figure did not include an updated total for the South precinct.
In Chowan County, 758 voters had cast ballots as of 4 p.m. That meant a total of 7,325 Chowan voters had cast a ballot, or 71 percent of those registered. Chowan voters seemed sprinkled among the county’s six precincts, with Yeopim seeing the most: 179 and Center Hill seeing the fewest: 63.
In Perquimans, the number of votes cast in person was 787 as of 2 p.m. That meant a total of 6,908 voters in Perquimans had cast a ballot as of 2 p.m., or 71 percent of those registered.
Voters in Perquimans also seemed sprinkled among the county’s seven precincts, with Bethel reporting the most: 150 and Nicanor reporting the fewest: 53.
In Camden County, Director of Elections Elaine Best said all three county precincts saw early morning lines of voters.
“In South Mills, they were backed up to the road,” she said.
Camden was reporting 1,063 election-day voters as of 4 p.m. Five hundred of them were in South Mills; Shiloh was reporting 300 voters and Courthouse reported 263, Best said.
Most voters who chose to vote on election day said they did so either because that’s when they traditionally vote or because they didn’t trust either mail-in or one-stop voting.
Kenneth D. Hudson, 47, who voted at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, said he chose to vote in person on election day because he believes that is the most secure way to vote.
“I don’t trust early voting,” Hudson said.
He did wear a mask when he voted, he said, and noted that was a little different from usual.
Hudson said he’s a construction worker and crabber and was especially concerned about economic issues.
“People need to stop feeling sorry for each other and just step up to the plate and be American again,” Hudson said.
Everyone needs to work together at rebuilding the economy, he said.
“Everybody needs a job,” Hudson said.
Hudson said he voted for President Donald Trump and for Republicans all the way down the ballot except for the state Senate race in District 1, in which he voted for Tess Judge, the Democratic challenger, rather than the Republican incumbent Bob Steinburg.
“She reminds me of the old ‘Blue Dog’ Democrats,” Hudson said of Judge. He said Judge supports the Second Amendment and the tradition of hunting in northeastern North Carolina.
And Judge, who is from Dare County, understands and supports the commercial fishing industry, which is important to him as a crabber, Hudson said.
Hudson said in local races he voted for Ron Payne for board of education and for Paul Moncla and Bill Ward for Pasquotank commissioner because all were backed by the Republican Party.
Although the board of education in Pasquotank is non-partisan, Payne’s name was included alongside the Republican candidates on a list of conservative candidates that was distributed at polling places by volunteers.
Everette Carman, 43, who voted at Knobbs Creek, said he voted on election day because he thinks it’s more secure and because it’s what he’s traditionally done.
Carman said the most important issues to him are protecting the environment and getting money out of politics. He said the only race in which he cast a ballot was the presidential race, and he voted for Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins.
"I'm never voting for Democrats again," Carman said. "They're just going to let the plant burn, and income inequality just keeps getting worse and worse."

Michelle Light, 48, who voted at Evangelical Methodist Church, said the most important local issue for her is providing more activities for young people.
“There’s nothing for kids to do here,” she said.
On national issues, she said she was concerned about the cost of health care and health insurance coverage. She said her husband is in the Navy so health care is not a problem for her, but she noted she has friends whose health insurance premiums are very high.
“I think health care is a real problem,” she said.
The middle class gets hit especially hard with taxes, which is another concern for her, she said.
Light said he wasn’t satisfied with the two major party candidates for president so she wound up voting for Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen.
In the Pasquotank County commissioner race Light said she voted for the unaffiliated candidate, Jonathan Snoots.
“I voted for Snoots because he is young,” Light said. She said she believes it is important to elect some younger people to office.
Jim Maddocks, 73, voted at Pasquotank County High School.
“I prefer to vote on election day,” he said.
Maddocks said that because so many people vote early now, the lines are actually short and fast-moving on Election Day.
He said an important issue for him was dealing with the coronavirus. He said he thought the shutdown of businesses had been the right thing to do.
“Actually I think they opened it up too early,” Maddocks said.
David and Hope Weitzel, who voted at Pasquotank High School, described the Election Day voting process in that precinct as “beautiful.”
“We didn’t want to mail in because we didn’t want it to end up in a ditch somewhere,” David said.
Both said they voted for Trump’s re-election.
“He’s taking care of law enforcement,” said Hope. “We need them. We can’t have lawlessness.”
David said he appreciates Trump’s record on the economy. Employment opportunities have grown tremendously under Trump, he said.
He said he voted for Payne for school board because he was supported by local Republicans. They also voted for Republican candidates for county commissioner, he said.
“We basically went straight Republican,” he said.
