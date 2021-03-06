The U.S. Coast Guard is the last military branch to not have an official marathon but that ended Saturday when the inaugural Coast Guard Half Marathon and Guardians of the Atlantic 5K got underway.
The race is being run virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic and runners have a month to run their virtual race.
But the fact that the event is being run virtually didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Jetta Disco.
Disco has been in the Coast Guard for over 21 years and said she was excited when she learned of the event after being stationed in Elizabeth City almost a year ago.
“I have a tremendous amount of pride in the Coast Guard and service to the country,” Disco said. “This is a great opportunity to represent the Coast Guard and help my community as well.”
The first in-person Coast Guard race will be run March 5, 2022, in Elizabeth City and a full marathon will be added to the event.
Disco, who is one of over 8,000 runners to register for the virtual race, plans to be at the starting line along the city’s waterfront next spring for the full marathon. Runners from all 50 states and from several countries have registered for the virtual race.
“I found out about it through a friend of mine who shared it on social media,” Disco said. “She and I had already had been training for another running event. So, when she shared this information, I immediately knew it was something I had to sign up for.”
Disco, 43, has been stationed in Elizabeth City for almost a year with the Coast Guard’s National Strike Force Coordination Center on North Road Street. The NSF prepares for, and responds to, oil and hazardous substance pollution incidents.
“It’s a small unit with a pretty big mission,” Disco said. “We deploy all over the country and we are a highly specialized team that responds to incidents to help protect the public health and environment. I love it.”
Grant Edwards of Queensland, Australia and his wife, Kate, are virtually running the race “Down Under” this month and they also hope to be in Elizabeth City next year.
Edwards, 58, is an accomplished athlete who has run the Marine Corps Marathon, the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force half marathons as well as running races in Australia since taking up long-distance running seven years ago.
Edwards, who played football at the University of Hawaii, holds the Guinness World Record for pulling a 201-ton steam locomotive 36.8 meters along a railroad track, was a two-time Australian Winter Olympian in bobsled and competed at the 1999 World’s Strongest Man competition in Malta.
Edwards served 34 years with the Australian Federal Police Force, which included a stint at the Australian Embassy in Washington, D.C.
“I took up running to help with my post-traumatic stress because I had been injured, which prohibited me from competing in my sport of Strongman,” Edwards said.
While in Washington, D.C., Edwards was the AFP’s senior officer in the Americas responsible for all law enforcement engagement with the United States, Canada, Mexico and Central and South America. Edwards said he often worked with the Coast Guard.
“I worked very closely with the U.S, Coast Guard in D.C.,” Edwards said. “I met many great people in the Coast Guard and still maintain many close relationships from the great work the USCG does. We hope to race in person once international travel recommences. I wanted to be a part of the inaugural event given my relationship with USCG.”
Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Alex Corcoran is stationed at Training Center Yorktown and will run the race on a series of trails in Newport News, Virginia. Corcoran was stationed in Elizabeth City where he met his wife, Julie, and plans to return next year for the race.
Corcoran has run marathons all over the country, including the Midnight Sun Marathon in Alaska.
“Even though this is a virtual race due to COVID, it’s still very important for me to get out and be a part of it,” Corcoran said. “I’m especially looking forward to running the race in person next year. It’s hard to beat the spirit, excitement, and comradery of an in-person race and I’m looking forward to getting back to Elizabeth City.”
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said she is thrilled with the number of runners competing in the race.
“This has put Elizabeth City on the international map,” Ruffieux said.
In a virtual event, runners can run the race anytime through March and wherever they choose. The deadline to register is March 31.
Registration is $45 and all runners receive a swag package that includes a custom bib, marathon T-shirt and interactive finisher’s medal. Runners can register on the race website.
“It’s great to see this vision come to fruition,” Disco said.