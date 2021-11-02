HERTFORD — First-time candidates Sandra Anderson and Connie Brothers claimed victory in Hertford's election for two open council seats on Tuesday.
According to unofficial results, Anderson finished first in the six-candidate race, collecting 321 votes, or 28.18% of all ballots cast. Brothers garnered 292 votes, or 25.64% of all ballots cast, to finish second.
Incumbent Councilor Quentin Jackson fell short in his re-election bid, finishing third with 177 votes, or 15.54%.
Former Councilor Gracie Felton finished fourth, collecting 165 votes or 14.49%. She was followed by first-time candidate Martha Borders, who finished with 140 votes or 12.29%.
Incumbent Councilor Frank Norman III also lost his bid for re-election, finishing sixth with 43 votes or 3.78%
There was also one write-in vote.
Anderson and Brothers finished first and second in both East Hertford and West Hertford precincts. They also finished one and two in early voting, collecting 224 votes and 198 votes, respectively.
"I am happy," Brothers said at a victory celebration after the early-vote count was released early Tuesday evening. "I am excited. We wanted a change. The election wasn't about me but about the community. I'm glad we can start to move Hertford in a positive direction."
Anderson, who also attended the victory celebration, said Tuesday night after the early votes were released that she was "cautiously confident" she had won a council seat.
"I don't think it's over until the fat lady sings," Anderson said. "But looking at the numbers it looks really promising."
In Winfall where two council seats were also up for election, Preston Tyrone White and Valery T. McDonald won election. According to unofficial results, White collected 58 votes or 55.77% of those cast while McDonald garnered 39 votes or 37.50%. Seven write-in votes were also cast.
Total turnout for Tuesday's elections in Hertford and Winfall was 37.23%, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections' website.
A number of voters said they were seeking change in Tuesday's election. But at least one voter said she cast her ballot for Jackson and Felton because of the concern they show for the Black community, and especially for young people.
“We’re just looking for someone who can help the youth, get more youth programs in the town,” Jameesha Riddick, 29, said. “We don’t have anything for the youth.”
Other voters shared their priorities for Hertford but not how they voted.
Henry and Gail House, who moved to Hertford in July, both mentioned water and sewer infrastructure as a topic they are especially concerned about. They voted at East Hertford precinct.
Henry House said his top concern is to have a well-functioning town council that is able to conduct business. He also said he likes the Riverfront and Community Development Plan and believes it will benefit the entire town.
Gail House said she would like to see more opportunity for young people to be able to remain in town and work and raise a family here.
“It would be nice to have more businesses come to town,” she said, adding the town council has a role to play in promoting business development.
Bridgitte Bowen said she wants to see the town grow and also wants to see people in the community get along.
“I would like to see more businesses,” Bowen said. “Sometimes it feels like we are at a standstill.”
Bowen did not wish to specify which candidates she voted for.
Craig Riddick also did not wish to say which candidates he voted for. He expressed concern about the community’s youth.
“I’m concerned about things to do for the kids — keep them off the streets,” he said.
Paula Jarrett said her biggest concern is the absence of a photo ID requirement for voting. “Anybody can come here to vote,” she said, adding she worries that people who aren’t actually eligible voters could cast ballots in the town election.