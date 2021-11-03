HERTFORD — First-time candidates Sandra Anderson and Connie Brothers won seats on the Hertford Town Council in Tuesday's town election.
According to unofficial results, Anderson finished first in the six-candidate race, collecting 321 votes, or 28.18% of all ballots cast. Brothers garnered 292 votes, or 25.64% of all ballots cast, to finish second.
Incumbent Councilor Quentin Jackson fell short in his re-election bid, finishing third with 177 votes, or 15.54%.
Former Councilor Gracie Felton finished fourth, collecting 165 votes or 14.49%. She was followed by first-time candidate Martha Borders, who finished with 140 votes or 12.29%.
Incumbent Councilor Frank Norman III also lost his bid for re-election, finishing sixth with 43 votes or 3.78%
There was also one write-in vote.
"I am happy," Brothers said at a victory celebration after the early-vote count was released early Tuesday evening. "I am excited. We wanted a change. The election wasn't about me but about the community. I'm glad we can start to move Hertford in a positive direction."
Anderson and Brothers finished first and second in both East Hertford and West Hertford precincts. They also finished one and two in early voting, collecting 224 votes and 198 votes, respectively.
Anderson referred to herself as "ready to hit the ground running" in an interview Wednesday.
"It's one of the best feelings of my life," Anderson said. "I feel wonderful today."
Anderson said she already has served on a number of committees in the town and worked on various community projects. She said she brings from that experience ideas for helping move the town forward.
"I'm looking forward to bringing my team approach to the town council," Anderson said. "I love working as a a team."
Anderson said the team approach has been missing from the council and is very much needed.
"Hertford is such a wonderful town and has so much potential," she said.
Norman referred The Daily Advance to a concession speech he posted on his Facebook page, in which he thanked his supporters.
"We did what we needed to do," Norman said. "We did a lot of what we wanted to do as far as working at getting some things done. But obviously we came up short — very short, to be exact."
Norman extended his best wishes to the winning candidates. He also said he will remain active in the community and continue to work on important issues.
"I just won't be able to do it as an elected official," he said.
Felton declined to comment on the election results when reached Wednesday.
Borders said she was disappointed in the results.
"I thought voter turnout was very low," she said. "I think that's probably one of the main reasons that I lost."
Borders believes she raised important issues in the campaign and said she'll be watching to see how the council deals with those issues moving forward.
"I'm going to sit back and watch and see how they handle things," Borders said.
Borders said she hasn't decided whether she'll seek elective office in the future.
"I'm going to sit back and see what happens," she said.
The Daily Advance was unable to reach Jackson for comment for this story.
In Winfall where two council seats were also up for election, Preston Tyrone White and Valery T. McDonald won election. According to unofficial results, White collected 58 votes or 55.77% of those cast while McDonald garnered 39 votes or 37.50%. Seven write-in votes were also cast.
Total turnout for Tuesday's elections in Hertford and Winfall was 37.23%, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections' website.