Andrew Brown Jr. was shot to death by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21, 2021 — exactly one year ago today.
The following is a timeline of Brown’s shooting and the events that happened in its aftermath:
• On April 21, 2021, at around 8:30 a.m., Brown, a 37-year-old unarmed Black man with a history of drug convictions, is fatally shot by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies who had gone to his Perry Street residence to serve search warrants. Brown, who was sitting in his vehicle at the time the deputies arrived, tries to drive away but is shot and killed as three of the seven deputies on the scene fire at his vehicle.
• News of Brown’s death sparks an immediate outcry by residents, who protest outside the city administration building on Colonial Avenue the evening of April 21. The protests, which remain peaceful, continue daily for months. There are some arrests, but they are for non-violent offenses, like violating a citywide curfew imposed in the wake of Brown’s shooting, and many of the protesters who are arrested later have their charges dropped.
• Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten announces the same day of Brown’s shooting that the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
• On April 23, Wooten announces that seven sheriff’s deputies involved in Brown’s shooting are being placed on administrative leave. Four of the deputies are later reinstated after an investigation determines they did not fire their weapons at Brown. The three others who did fire their weapons — Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff 2 Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn — remain on administrative leave.
• The protests of Brown’s shooting focus primarily on the community’s demand to have all the footage from deputies’ body cameras released to the public. In North Carolina, police body camera footage is not public record. A judge must sign off on the release of body camera footage. On April 26, the Brown family is allowed to view about 20 seconds of the total footage captured by the cameras. Afterward, Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee, and an attorney for Brown’s family, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, describe Brown’s shooting death as “an execution.”
• Following a hearing in Pasquotank Superior Court on April 27, Judge Jeff Foster of Pitt County rules that media who had petitioned for the release of the complete body camera and dash camera footage are not entitled to it. Foster also says that granting the media’s request to release the video footage would jeopardize the investigation into Brown’s death and hamper any potential defendant’s right to a fair trial.
• The results of an independent autopsy paid for by the attorneys for Brown’s family released a week later show Brown was shot five times; four bullets struck his arm, and the remaining bullet struck the rear of his head. The official autopsy report performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, released in early June, shows Brown died from a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head” and that he suffered only one other gunshot to the arm.
• About 500 residents attend Brown’s funeral service, held May 3 at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City. Those in attendance include the Revs. Al Sharpton, William Barber and Anthony Spearman, plus Brown family attorneys Benjamin Crump and Bakari Sellers. The funeral procession begins at Waterfront Park with Brown’s casket transported in a horsedrawn carriage. The procession to the church includes about 100 cars and travels Ehringhaus Street to Halstead Boulevard, before turning left on Hughes Boulevard-U.S. Highway 17 South.
• At a press conference held Tuesday, May 18, 2021, District Attorney Andrew Womble announces that the three deputies who fired their weapons at Brown were justified in using deadly force and that no criminal charges will be filed against the officers. Womble, citing his review of the body camera footage and an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, says the deputies’ actions were justified because Brown attempted to use his vehicle to harm the deputies. “Brown posed an immediate threat to the safety of officers and others,” Womble tells reporters.
• By the first week of June, the three deputies who fired their weapons at Brown — Meads, Morgan and Lewellyn — are returned to active duty with the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Wooten says they “will be disciplined and re-trained,” but he doesn’t release specifics. Lewellyn later resigns from the department.
• In July, Brown’s family files a $30 million civil rights lawsuit against Pasquotank and Dare County sheriff’s officials. The lawsuit is filed in a U.S. District Court by Brown’s paternal aunt, Lillie Brown Clark, who is the administrator for his estate. The lawsuit names seven Pasquotank deputies and investigators involved in the attempt to serve a warrant at Brown’s home the morning he was killed. Also named are Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie.
• Lawyers for the defendants in the lawsuit petition a federal judge to dismiss the case but U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan rules Nov. 5 that the plaintiffs’ amended complaint can proceed. All but Wooten and the three deputies who fired shots at Brown are removed in the amended complaint. The case is still pending before Flanagan.
• In August, Pasquotank Sheriff Wooten announces plans to form a Citizen’s Advisory Council, or CAC, that would, in part, hear and review citizens’ allegations of misconduct by the Sheriff’s Office. Pasquotank County also hires a group, Peace2Police, as part of its Pasquotank Peace Initiative in the aftermath of the Brown shooting. The group plans to hold listening sessions with citizens around the first of the year, soliciting views about how law enforcement is performed in the county.
• Elizabeth City officials deny a request by the Pasquotank NAACP to hold a “Journey for Justice” March on the one-year anniversary of Brown’s fatal shooting. At a subsequent meeting, city officials offer the NAACP two other options for a Brown memorial event but the group rejects both options, according to a city official.
• At a meeting of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners on April 4, 2022, members of the newly formed CAC are introduced. The CAC counts among it members church leaders, a mental health provider, a member of the Pasquotank NAACP chapter, a former police officer and a representative of the LGBTQ community. Members represent each of the four commissioner districts in the county. Peace2Police releases its report on the listening sessions the same day. In the report, Peace2Police says residents want leadership in both the Sheriff’s Office and local government that is “more decisive, compassionate and responsive.”