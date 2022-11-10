Photo with Santa

The Animal Lovers Assistance League will offer professionally taken pet and family photos with Santa at the Petway at 113 Baxter Lane, Moyock, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The $30 fee includes 10 matched cards with envelopes. For an appointment call 757-692-5647 or 252-457-0011. Walk-ins also welcome.

 Photo courtesy Animal Lovers Assistance League

TODAY

Pet Photos with Santa