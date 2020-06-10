Another COVID-19-related death is being reported at an assisted living facility in Hertford County, according to local health officials.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported a fourth death at Ahoskie House, an assisted living facility in Ahoskie, on Tuesday.
ARHS said the person was between the ages of 50-64. An ARHS spokeswoman said the patient was a resident of the facility.
DHHS’ website shows an outbreak at the facility has grown to 71 cases, 50 involving residents and 21 involving staff members.
DHHS’ website also shows a separate outbreak of two COVID-19 cases at Ahoskie Assisted Living, another assisted living facility in Ahoskie.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation in Elizabeth City remained stable at 71 cases, according to data DHHS released Tuesday. That outbreak, which has resulted in the COVID-19-related deaths of 13 residents, has included case numbers identical to those at Ahoskie House: 21 staff members and 50 residents.
Fifty-six recoveries from COVID-19 have been reported at the nursing home, Christy Saunders, emergency management coordinator for Pasquotank-Camden, said Wednesday. She said some of the recoveries are COVID-19 patients Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation took in from other facilities. While those patients wouldn’t be counted in ECHR’s total number of positive cases, they would be counted in the nursing home’s recoveries, Saunders explained.
The number of COVID-19 cases across Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county region, meanwhile rose to 480 as new cases were reported in Pasquotank, Hertford and Chowan counties.
Pasquotank is now reporting 120 cases, only 15 of which are still active. Hertford is reporting 140 cases, 76 of which are active. Chowan is reporting 19 cases, only two of which are active.
According to ARHS, the only other counties in the region with active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday were Bertie, 14; Gates, 4; and Perquimans, 4.
All persons in Camden and Currituck counties who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from it, according to ARHS.
Tuesday’s death at Ahoskie House is the sixth in Hertord County and the 27th in ARHS’ eight-county region.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 38,171 on Wednesday, an increase of 1,053 from Tuesday. The number of deaths rose to 1,053.
The number of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 780, an increase of six from Tuesday. Nearly another 18,000 COVID-19 tests were completed on Tuesday, raising the number of completed tests for the virus to 553,650.