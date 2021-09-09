After canceling its indoor events this month because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Arts of the Albemarle will be deciding soon whether its October events will go forward.
AoA Director Laurie Edwards said last week the regional arts group’s Board of Trustees will be deciding in mid-September whether to hold AoA’s entertainment and cultural events as scheduled or postpone them until later. One October event, the opera, “Alice!,” has already been moved to January, she said.
But a number of other October events like a Salsa concert scheduled for Oct. 10 at Mariners’ Wharf Park and Rhythm & Brews set for Oct. 23 on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle are outdoor events, “which make them safer,” Edwards said.
AoA also is considering adjustments to several indoor events that could allow them to be held. For example, AoA may limit attendance but add more screenings for its annual Manhattan Short Film Festival scheduled for Oct. 1-3, Edwards said.
Other precautions are planned.
“For our children’s Halloween Spooktacular, Oct.30-31, we’ll make sure everyone is masked and we’ll probably manage attendance in groups of 20 so everyone can be as safe as possible,” she said.
AoA also plans to move performances of “Little Mermaid Jr.” by The Center Players, its youth theater group, from November to February, Edwards said. To ensure social distancing, AoA also plans to change how young performers in the cast rehearse for the show.
“We don’t feel safe having 30 children singing around a piano right now,” Edwards said. “We will work in smaller groups, making the rehearsal period much longer. ... The upside of this is that we can really concentrate on helping the children act, dance and sing.”
Sally Bruderle, president of AoA’s Board of Trustees, said the board made the decision Aug. 24 to close the Maguire Theatre during the month of September, canceling “quite a few events” and the kickoff of its performing arts season.
“Several weeks ago the Board of Directors and the AoA staff became concerned about the spread of COVID in the community,” she explained in an email. “We began to discuss moving most of our events outdoors and subsequently discovered that many of our local medical professionals and public health officials were quite concerned about the number of new cases. It appeared that community spread was reaching a serious level.”
Edwards said AoA’s current plan is to hold September’s postponed events in the spring.
“I think we’ve made some hard decisions at AoA but it’s all for the safety of our community,” she said, noting each of the postponed events would have brought “several hundred” people to AoA’s Maguire Theatre. “Given the spike in the area’s COVID cases, we thought it would be best for the safety of our members, staff and community to postpone the events until it’s safer.”