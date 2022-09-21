...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
AoA to host 25th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival Sept. 30-Oct. 1
Film lovers will be gathering at 400 venues across the world next week to judge this year's entries in the Manhattan Short Film Festival. And for the sixth time ever, one of those venues will be the Maguire Theatre in Elizabeth City.
Arts of the Albemarle will again host the Manhattan Short Film Festival, the 25th annual, on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1.
Launched in 1998 by founding director Nicholas Mason, the Manhattan Short Film Festival is one of the largest short film festivals in the world and the only one where the Best Film and Best Actor awards are chosen by the audiences who see the films the week of the festival.
At the conclusion of each festival screening, filmgoers are issued a ballot on which they vote for the Best Short film and Best Actor. The winners will be announced Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at ManhattanShort.com.
According to a press release from AoA, 10 films were chosen as finalists for this year's festival. Two are by U.S. filmmakers and two are by French filmmakers. The others are by filmmakers from Scotland, Spain, Australia, Finland and Lebanon. One film is a joint effort by filmmakers from the Czech Republic and Slovakia. A total of 868 films from 70 countries were submitted for consideration.
The film festival's 10 finalists include: "Don vs Lightning" (Scotland); "Love, Dad" (Czech Republic and Slovakia); "Save the Bees" (USA); "The Treatment (Spain); Freefall (France); "Fetish" (USA); "Freedom Swimmer" (Australia); "The Blanket" (Finland); "Warsha" (Lebanon); and "The Big Green" (France).
The films range in length from 9 minutes to just under 20 minutes, with a brief intermission. For additional information about the films go to manhattanshort.com.
Show times at the Maguire Theatre are 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets are $20 and available at artsaoa.org or at AoA, 516 N. Main St., Elizabeth City.