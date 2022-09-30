Rhythm and Brews

Craft beer lovers will get to sample their favorite brews outdoors when Arts of the Albemarle holds its 8th signature beer and music fest, River City Rhythm & Brews, on Poindexter Street Saturday, Oct. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 The Daily Advance/

Craft beer lovers will get to sample their favorite brews outdoors when Arts of the Albemarle holds its 8th signature beer and music fest, River City Rhythm & Brews, on Poindexter Street next weekend.

This year’s Rhythm & Brews, set for Saturday, Oct. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., will feature more than two dozen craft brews and ciders, including beers from Elizabeth City’s local breweries Ghost Harbor, Seven Sounds Brewing Company and Avdet Brewing Company. Selections from Atlantic Distributing and Pretty Ugly Distributing will also be available.