THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 548 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 548 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD
NORTHAMPTON PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN VIRGINIA
MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NORTHAMPTON
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF EMPORIA CITY OF FRANKLIN
CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK
CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK
CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG
GLOUCESTER GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT
JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY
SUSSEX YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM,
BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BRYANTOWN,
BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS, CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY,
CENTERVILLE, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK,
CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CLARESVILLE, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER,
CROAKER, CURRITUCK, DEEP CREEK, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE,
EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT,
EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, EXMORE, FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, FRANKLIN,
GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GLOUCESTER POINT, GREAT BRIDGE,
GREEN PLAIN, GREENBRIER, GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER,
HAMPTON, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORSESHOE,
HUNTERDALE, IVOR, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY,
MOUNT PLEASANT, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS,
NORFOLK, PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, QUITSNA,
RICH SQUARE, SAINT JOHNS, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, URBANNA,
VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WAVERLY,
WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North
Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville,
Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian is expected to make a second landfall in
South Carolina today and track northwest across the Carolinas
tonight. Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are likely
in the watch area today through tonight before the heaviest
rain pushes offshore Saturday morning. On average, 2 to 4
inches of rain are expected, with localized amounts of 4 to 6
inches possible. Despite the dry antecedent conditions, this
will likely be enough to result in a few instances of
flooding, especially in urban and flood prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to
55 mph. The highest gusts will be near the Atlantic coast.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck
and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, James City, Isle of Wight,
and York Counties...in addition to the Cities of Newport News,
Suffolk, and Chesapeake.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Craft beer lovers will get to sample their favorite brews outdoors when Arts of the Albemarle holds its 8th signature beer and music fest, River City Rhythm & Brews, on Poindexter Street Saturday, Oct. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Craft beer lovers will get to sample their favorite brews outdoors when Arts of the Albemarle holds its 8th signature beer and music fest, River City Rhythm & Brews, on Poindexter Street next weekend.
This year’s Rhythm & Brews, set for Saturday, Oct. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., will feature more than two dozen craft brews and ciders, including beers from Elizabeth City’s local breweries Ghost Harbor, Seven Sounds Brewing Company and Avdet Brewing Company. Selections from Atlantic Distributing and Pretty Ugly Distributing will also be available.
Entertainment will be provided by the Michael Clark Band.
River City Rhythm & Brews is a fundraiser for Arts of the Albemarle, the regional nonprofit arts council representing Pasquotank, Gates and Camden counties located in The Center in downtown Elizabeth City. The Center provides art space for more than 250 painters, potters, craftsmen and photographers and includes the Maguire Theatre, a 224-seat performance space.
In past years, Rhythm and Brews has been held on the portico at Museum of the Albmarle. This year, the event will be held outdoors on Poindexter Street.
Advance tickets for River City Rhythm & Brews are $25 for AoA members, $30 for non-members, and will be available online at artsaoa.org, or by calling 252 777-ARTS or visiting AoA at 516 E Main St., Elizabeth City.
Tickets at the door will be $35. Designated drivers will get in for free.
The event’s sponsors this year include the Harman Law Firm, Southern Bank, F&H Print Sign Design, Nestlerode Orthopedic Rehabilitation, Thompson & Pureza, Allegiant Pest Control, Atlantic Distributing, Pretty Ugly Distributing, Boonies Beer & Wine, Ghost Harbor, Seven Sounds Brewing Company. and Avdet Brewing Company.