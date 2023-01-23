Arts of the Albemarle is gearing up for its first-ever Battle of the Bands, which will feature a host of regional music acts performing original work.

Battle of the Bands is set to kick off at 8 p.m. on Saturday at AoA’s Maguire Theater. The event will feature eight bands who will be competing for a first-place prize of $500 and a recording session with Viking Sound Studios, located at 202 Poindexter Street in downtown Elizabeth City.