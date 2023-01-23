...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Arts of the Albemarle is gearing up for its first-ever Battle of the Bands, which will feature a host of regional music acts performing original work.
Battle of the Bands is set to kick off at 8 p.m. on Saturday at AoA’s Maguire Theater. The event will feature eight bands who will be competing for a first-place prize of $500 and a recording session with Viking Sound Studios, located at 202 Poindexter Street in downtown Elizabeth City.
The bands will run the gamut of genres — everything from indie rock, folk, and neo-soul to metal, alternative, funk, pop and R&B.
Scheduled to perform are the The Bee Keepers, Brian Krites, Picture That, The Ramble, Space Walkers, Tears of Olympus, Teia Elaine and Will Riley.
The Bee Keepers are a Virginia-based husband-wife duo whose music sounds like American traditional folk infused with a bit of alerntative influence, according to the band’s website. At least two of the bands are based in Dare County: metal band Tears of Olympus, Kitty Hawk, and The Ramble, Kill Devil Hills.
General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the website www.eventbrite.com. At the homepage, type in Elizabeth City in the “popular in” field and select “music” from the trending categories. The next page will feature several events happening around the region, to include Battle of the Bands at Arts of the Albemarle.