An Elizabeth City State University-produced documentary about the contributions of Black World War II veterans from North Carolina will be shown in the gallery at Arts of the Albemarle as part of tonight’s First Friday ArtWalk.
“In the Face of Adversity: The Service and Legacy of African American Veterans of World War II” was directed by ECSU music and visual arts professors Jeff Whelan and Clarence Goss.
The hour-long film is a compilation of interviews with Black World War II veterans — men and women — from North Carolina. According to ECSU, the documentary was produced in partnership with the African American Veterans Lineage Day Program of the N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the N.C. State Archives and the N.C. Museum of History and was funded by a grant from the N.C. Humanities Council.
ECSU professors and students performed the interviews at the state history museum.
Featured are veterans like Henri A. LeGendre, who in 1942 finished high school and voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army.
“Which was the (9th Cavalry) Buffalo Soldiers at that time,” LeGendre says in the video. “That was the only thing you could volunteer for because at that time it was still a segregated Army.”
Veteran Charles Stevens talks about his time as a paratrooper assigned to the 555th “Triple Nickle” Parachute Infantry. During the war, the Japanese launched large balloons that carried incendiary devices across the Pacific Ocean. Once over the U.S. mainland the balloons released their incendiary devices, which fell to earth and caused wildfires.
As member of the 555th, Stevens would parachute into remote areas of the Pacific northwest to fight the fires sparked by the balloons.
The Black veterans also share stories of the racism they endured as members of the Army, as well as stories from when they were new recruits attending basic training at Fort Benning, in Georgia.
The documentary is packed with photos, of which many are of the veterans during their service, as well as other footage. Work on the documentary began in 2019 and wrapped up in 2021.
The ECSU students who helped in the making of the documentary included Jasmine Simmons, Hailey Ryan, Kevin Fitzgerald and Miguel Washington and all four were studying graphic design.
“In the Face of Adversity: The Service and Legacy of African American Veterans of World War II” can be viewed on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=Ki3ArT3o5Lw.
Seoun Som, the new gallery manager at AoA, said the arts center plans to screen the film “on a loop” during today’s ArtWalk starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m.
If you miss seeing the film today, you can still catch it at AoA this month. According to Som, the film will be screened “on the hour” every day AoA is open this month. AoA’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.