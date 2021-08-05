One artist uses watercolors, while another prefers pastels. The third is a sculptor who uses all types of cans to create his work.
Those are the descriptions of Ryan Fox, Dana Conner and Manatho Shumba Masani, Arts of the Albemarle’s three featured artists for August.
According to AoA, Fox is a watercolor artist who has won awards in several states, including a Watercolor Society of North Carolina juried show, and has had his work published in several magazines and books.
Conner uses pastels to produce colorful images of nature, animals and marine life. Also a photographer, Conner snaps her own photos, especially while on trips to the Outer Banks, to use as references when creating her pastel art.
When Conner got involved in art fulltime, she started by using colored pencils, but later switched to pastels. Her artwork has been featured at arts festivals throughout southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.
Masani is an eco-artist and sculptor who incorporates cans, including soda and beer cans, into his work at his company Canimals! Handcrafted Sculpture. His work was featured in The Washington Post in an article published online in November 2016.
Masani takes cans that are typically reserved for the trash and creates and sculpts them into colorful giraffes and other safari animals. Much of his inspiration comes from his travels to Zimbabwe, in southeastern Africa. Masani’s gallery in Washington D.C. has been open 20 years.
Examples of each artist’s work will be available at AoA’s The Center during the First Friday ArtWalk Friday starting at 4 p.m.
Examples of Fox’s art are also available at his website, rfoxphoto.com. To see examples of Conner’s art, visit Facebook at Art by Dana Conner. Examples of Masani’s work can be found at his website, getcanimals.com.