A multi-million-dollar project to turn the former Elizabeth City Middle School into apartments took a big step forward Monday night.
City Council voted unanimously to approve a conditional rezoning request that paves the way for the project.
Developer J.D. Lewis Construction Management has agreed to buy the former school from Pasquotank County for $420,000 and is currently completing its due diligence on the building before finalizing the sale. JDL plans to spend between $8 million and $10 million to turn the former ECMS into 84 market-rate apartments.
JDL is also proposing to renovate the Police Athletic League gym on the school property and then lease it to the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department. Parks and Rec would have an option to buy the gym after five years at a predetermined price.
While they approved the project, some councilors expressed reservations Monday about moving it forward during a lengthy, and at times contentious, debate.
Monday’s debate was spurred by the ongoing rift between city and county officials over the aftermath of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21.
City officials complained that county officials said too little and didn’t show enough empathy for Brown’s family after his shooting. They thought county leaders should more openly address Brown’s shooting death, particularly since county deputies shot and killed Brown while serving drug-related search and arrest warrants at his home.
County officials, on the other hand, claimed city officials said too much, particularly to the national media, in the wake of Brown’s shooting, especially at a time when few facts about what happened had been publicly released.
City Council sought a meeting with Pasquotank commissioners to discuss Brown’s shooting, a move commissioners voted unanimously to reject.
That led Councilor Gabriel Adkins on Monday to put forward a motion to table JDL’s zoning request until the two governing bodies could meet. Adkins’ motion, however, did not receive a second and he eventually withdrew it.
Adkins called the JDL project a “beautiful and amazing idea” because of a shortage of housing in the city. But he said he had a problem with moving the project forward because commissioners wouldn’t agree to a meeting.
Adkins said city council and county commissioners should meet to discuss the JDL project just as they did when planning was underway for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center, which opened in March 2020.
“Being that the city and county have some shared benefits, I feel it should be an item that we should have jointly met about,” he said. “I’m not opposing the project, I just feel that we should meet. This is just one of the many things we should discuss with the county before we make a decision to approve this matter.’’
Councilor Darius Horton called the project a “no-brainer” but expressed frustration that commissioners voted to not meet with City Council.
“We as the city and the county, we are in a relationship, we have shared projects, we have shared benefits,” Horton said. “We are at a place right now where our county has gone on record that they will not meet with us. They will not talk to us and they don’t have any plans to talk with us until perhaps the makeup of this council changes.’’
Horton then asked City Manager Montre Freeman how much the city has spent providing police protection for people protesting Brown’s death and if the county has helped the city with those expenses.
Freeman said the city has spent over $360,000 and has received no money from Pasquotank.
Horton then noted that the county is going to give the Boys & Girls Club $150,000 and the SOULS feeding program $10,000 from the sale of the school. Both groups currently use ECMS but must relocate at some point after the sale is complete.
“Have they (county) said they are going to give y’all (the city) $100,000 or $50,000 because of the debt their officers caused us as a city?” Horton asked. “These people (commissioners) will not meet with us. We are in debt because they have murderous officers on the street that killed someone.’’
Horton then suggested that the county give the city money from the sale to help with the expenses the city has incurred in the wake of Brown’s killing.
“We can tell them, just like you want to give SOULS and the Boys & Girls Club money, we need money to help with the expenses we are paying,” Horton said. “Yes, it’s a great project but it’s a project that is going to cause them a financial gain and we are out here constantly getting the short end of the stick.”
Councilor Jeannie Young responded by saying that City Council shouldn’t hold “hostage” a project that will benefit the city.
“We are leaders and we are supposed to do what is right for our citizens,” Young said. “We are supposed to make decisions and not put our personal feelings into this. I am going to support this project whether we meet with the county or not because I am a councilperson for the city of Elizabeth City and I have to make decisions that are going to better this community.”
Adkins attempted to interrupt Young during her remarks. As he did, she responded by saying, “I have the floor.”
Adkins continued and Young again responded by saying, “No, I have the floor.”
Mayor Bettie Parker then asked Adkins to allow Young to finish her remarks.
“I sit patiently when everyone speaks and I want to show respect to everyone,” Young said. “I am going to demand respect when I am speaking. I don’t interrupt other people and I am going to take my time when I have the floor.’’
Once the JDL project is completed the county is expected to collect $21,000 a year in property tax revenue while the city will receive $18,000 annually.
Over $115,000 in annual sales tax revenue is also expected to be generated by residents of the apartment complex.