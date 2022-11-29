...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
This photo provided by Dwelling Management Solutions shows mold growing on a ceiling air conditioning/heating vent in an apartment at the Walker Landing apartment complex at 1003 Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. City Council is weighing legal options to force the owners of the complex to address the mold problem.
City Attorney William Morgan told City Council Monday night that the owners of two apartment complexes in the city where some tenants have complained about excessive mold in their units may be in violation of state law.
City Council was shown 52 graphic photos of visible mold growing in several units at River’s Landing and Walker Landing at a meeting earlier this month. One photo showed a heating-cooling duct covered in mold while another showed a monitoring device recording high levels of moisture behind a wall.
Morgan told City Council that state law requires a landlord, within a reasonable period of time, to repair any “imminently dangerous conditions” on premises they own. Mold is one of the 12 dangerous conditions listed in the state statue.
“We all know that mold can be dangerous,” Morgan said. “There are some people that are experiencing these problems.”
After being briefed on the state statue by Morgan, City Council went into closed session to further discuss the issue.
“Much of what I would like to discuss with City Council should be discussed in closed session to maintain attorney-client confidentiality,” Morgan told councilors.
Morgan said Tuesday that taking legal action against the two owners for possibly violating city ordinances and other applicable laws is an option. Morgan also said he would be meeting with City Manager Montre Freeman Wednesday to discuss the city’s “strategy” going forward.
“It is my belief that we should involve as many governmental regulatory agencies as we can,” Morgan said. “I hope (legal action) is not necessary but it is a possibility. I hope we can get it resolved without resorting to that.”
Morgan said the phrase “reasonable period of time” to make repairs is typical legal language included in statues.
“It doesn’t nail down a specific time period,” Morgan said. “You would have to look at the totality of the circumstances of what is reasonable under those circumstances.”
But the problems at the two complexes appear to have been ongoing for months as city officials said earlier this month that the owner of River’s Landing missed a city-imposed 90-day deadline to fix the problem.
Morgan said determining who owns the two properties has been a cumbersome process that is still ongoing.
“I looked at the (North Carolina) Secretary of State’s website; as far as River’s Landing is concerned, it is owned by an LLC (limited liability corporation) that also lists other LLC’s as the owners,” Morgan said. “I have not been able to confirm any individuals at this point. So, quite the paper trail.”