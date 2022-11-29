mold 2

This photo provided by Dwelling Management Solutions shows mold growing on a ceiling air conditioning/heating vent in an apartment at the Walker Landing apartment complex at 1003 Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. City Council is weighing legal options to force the owners of the complex to address the mold problem.

 Photo courtesy Dwelling Management Solutions

City Attorney William Morgan told City Council Monday night that the owners of two apartment complexes in the city where some tenants have complained about excessive mold in their units may be in violation of state law.

City Council was shown 52 graphic photos of visible mold growing in several units at River’s Landing and Walker Landing at a meeting earlier this month. One photo showed a heating-cooling duct covered in mold while another showed a monitoring device recording high levels of moisture behind a wall.