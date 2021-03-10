A developer plans to spend upwards of $10 million to turn the former Elizabeth City Middle School into as many as 84 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
But in order for the project to move forward the property needs to be declared a Local Historic Landmark, a city official said this week. That would allow developer J.D. Lewis Construction Management to receive tax credits to help make the project financially feasible.
“It is but one piece of a much bigger puzzle toward economic redevelopment of this property,” said interim Community Development Director Deborah Malenfant of the proposed Landmark designation for the former ECMS property.
City Council unanimously agreed to hold a public hearing on March 22 to consider granting Local Historic Landmark status to the property. The Elizabeth City Historic Commission and the State Historic Preservation Office have both signed off on designating the former school being a Local Historic Landmark.
Pasquotank County agreed to sell the former middle school to JDL for $420,000 last November and the firm is currently completing its due diligence process before finalizing the sale. JDL also developed the Weatherly Lofts apartments that opened a year ago on Water Street in downtown Elizabeth City.
JDL plans to spend between $8 million and $10 million to turn the former ECMS on North Road Street into between 70 and 84 apartments.
With landmark status, JDL will have to maintain the building’s historic architectural integrity during the renovation process. The main building was built in 1923 while its annex building was built in 1951. The property was last used as a school in 2005.
“They still very much look like they did during the period in which they were built,” Malenfant said of the buildings.
Once the project is complete, the property, because of its Local Historic Landmark status, would be eligible for an annual 50-percent deferral on property taxes. But the city and county will still each receive around $20,000 a year in property taxes once the project is finished.
Malenfant said that the 50-percent tax deferral would last as long as the architectural integrity of the building is maintained.
But that’s a lot more tax revenue than the property, because it’s county-owned, currently generates.
“There are currently zero property taxes collected on the property,” Malenfant said.
An Estimated Economic Development Impact statement given to City Council stated that the city and county will also receive other economic benefits from the property’s use as an apartment complex.
Once full, sales tax revenue generated by apartment residents is expected to be almost $116,000 a year with an estimated total spending by those residents at almost $3.6 million annually.
It is also estimated that the project will create around 147 jobs.
“The property will also have a positive visible impact to the entryway of our city,” Malenfant said. The property is located at the intersection of Road and Elizabeth streets.
The current tax value of the property is $698,900 but that will increase to around $5.5 million once the project is complete.
“Everything is looking very good for that project to move forward,” County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners last month. “This is the potential to be a win for both the city and county. They (JDL) think they may get 84 apartments out of it.”
J.D. Lewis owners James Flanigan and Kevin O’Leary converted the former Weatherly Candy Company building at the corner of Water and Elizabeth streets into 43 apartments at a cost of almost $6 million. Tenants began moving into the one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments a year ago and all the apartments are leased.
City Council approved giving Local Historic Landmark status to the Weatherly Building in 2018, which is currently the only building in the city with that designation.