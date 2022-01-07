Representatives from Apex Clean Energy will meet next week with representatives of numerous state and federal agencies to discuss the company’s plans for its Timbermill Wind Project in Chowan County.
The “scoping meeting,” as it’s known by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality, will be held in person at the Chowan County Public Safety Building with a video conferencing option available.
According to DEQ officials, the draft application describes the project as a 45-wind turbine system on roughly 6,300 acres in Chowan County.
Agencies that will be represented at the meeting include the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Division of Water Resources, and representatives of major military installations.
The DEQ website states: “A scoping meeting is an opportunity to meet with the Department of Environmental Quality staff as well as other local, state and federal officials who will ultimately review your application.”
The explanation on the website explains possible benefits the meeting can have for the developer.
“You can explain your project and get agency feedback before you apply for permits,” the DEQ website states. “This meeting is designed for complex projects that may need local, state, and federal review.”
DEQ states it’s important that a scoping meeting “occur early in the planning phase when your project proposal is defined enough to provide conceptual plans, but still flexible enough to incorporate recommendations from the meeting.”
The website states that project planners and developers can benefit from the meeting by:
• Hearing feedback from multiple agencies at one meeting
• Learning how different agencies and permits interact
• Determining the best permit pathway
• Identifying next steps
• Avoiding costly missteps and surprises.
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard said one of the things the state has to look at in its permitting processes is how the project might affect military installations and their operations. He noted that towns and counties outside Chowan that are included in the meeting invitation appear to be communities where military installations are located.
Among those towns and counties are Craven County and the City of Havelock, home to Cherry Point Marine Air Station; Wayne County and the City of Goldsboro, home to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base; and Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville, home to Camp Lejeune Marine Base and New River Marine Air Station.
The video conference Web link is https://bit.ly/3DVCHyb and the meeting number is 2430 017 7847. The password is NCDEMLR. Join by phone is available at 1-415-655-0003.