An assistant secretary for military affairs with the N.C. Department of Military and Veteran Affairs has been tapped to lead Elizabeth City State University's outreach efforts to the U.S. armed forces.
Ariel Aponte will join the university in the newly established role of associate vice chancellor for military and federal relations beginning Sept. 1, the university said in a press release this week.
According to ECSU, Aponte will lead outreach to bot the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security as well as "maintain and build governmental, business, military and international relationships and partnerships that support the university’s key objectives in its Forging Our Future strategic plan."
In addition to overseeing ECSU’s Veterans Center, Aponte also will supervise the TRIO Educational Opportunity Center, Project GAP and work with the campus's adult learner initiative supported by the Lumina Foundation. Aponte also will manage military benefits processing for military and military-affiliated students.
Aponte will report to Dr. Gary Brown, vice chancellor for student affairs, and have a direct working relationship with Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon, the university said. The university did not immediately respond to a request for Aponte's salary in the new position.
“Mr. Aponte is an accomplished and decorated military veteran whose outstanding service to our nation and the state of North Carolina will elevate ECSU’s work with the U.S. Armed Forces community and state and federal entities,” said Brown. “We are thrilled that he joins the Viking community, bringing a diverse portfolio and wealth of experience with military, government and international relations that will connect the university with major stakeholders regionally, statewide and nationally.”
In his current role at the state Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, Aponte is the senior military adviser to the agency's secretary, Walter Gaskin, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general, on the next round of Base Realignment and Closures. He supports activities for DMVA that include military and community engagements, roundtables, media interviews, legislative and policy development and budget proposals. He also is the DMVA’s lead strategic communication planner and also the senior military lead planner and liaison between the Council of State and the governor's cabinet.
Previously, Aponte was director of professional military education for the U.S. Army, Special Forces Warrant Officer Institute at Fort Bragg; operations officer for the U.S. Army, Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg; Company Special Forces Operations Warrant for the U.S. Army, 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida); and Special Forces Assistant/Detachment Commander for the U.S. Army, 7th Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg.
Aponte earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and a master's of science degree in international relations, both from Troy University, and attended Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.