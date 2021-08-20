CURRITUCK — The owners of a campground in Currituck County won’t be able to increase their number of campsites or build a swimming pool and other facilities, a state appellate court ruled this week.
A three-judge panel of the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Currituck County could legally prevent 85’ and Sunny, LLC from building the new facilities at its campground in Waterlily, overturning an earlier decision by a Superior Court judge in the company’s lawsuit.
“Currituck County is very pleased with the court’s ruling, as it proves that Planning Director Laurie LoCicero and her staff were accurate in their initial findings and procedures in 2019,” the county said in a news release.
The panel, which heard the lawsuit on June 8, was comprised of state Court of Appeals’ Chief Judge Donna Stroud and Appeals Court Judges Allegra Collins and April Wood.
The lawsuit centered on the Currituck Board of Adjustment’s decision to deny 85’ and Sunny permits to expand the campground. After the campground was purchased by 85’ and Sunny LLC in 2018, the company sought to expand the campground to 314 campsites and to build build restrooms, a swimming pool, and pool and bath houses.
The following year, county planning officials determined the campground could have 234 campsites for RVs, trailers, or campers, and a to-be-determined number of tent camping sites based on minimum campsite size.
The Board of Adjustments ruled in the county’s favor and denied the plaintiff’s requests.
In January 2020, the case was heard in Currituck County Superior Court. A judge ruled partly in 85’ and Sunny’s favor, determining the campground’s owners could expand their number of campsites, but could not build the swimming pool.
Both the county and the campground appealed and the case was transferred up to the state Court of Appeals.
In Tuesday’s ruling, the Court of Appeals’ decision reverted back to Currituck County’s initial determination to allow just 234 campsites at the campground and disallow the swimming pool and other requested facilities.
A spokeswoman for the campground referred a reporter Friday to a manager who did not immediately return a phone call.
Currituck County spokesman Randall Edwards said Thursday it was unclear if the campground will need to remove any buildings as a result of the Court of Appeals’ finding.
“County staff will be reviewing to see if there are any structures that need to be removed from the campground property in order to comply with the Court of Appeals’ decision, but nothing definite has been determined at this time,” Edwards said.