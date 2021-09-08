KITTY HAWK — An ambulatory surgery center in Kitty Hawk will remain closed for the foreseeable future following a certificate-of-need ruling from the N.C. Court of Appeals.
A unanimous three-judge appellate panel reversed a lower court decision which might have allowed the center to reopen with minimal new state requirements.
The case involves an ambulatory surgery center that operated in the Outer Banks community from 1989 to 2017. Sentara Healthcare, which owned the facility, had two state certificates of need at the time of the shutdown.
In June 2018 a company called FMSH approached state regulators with a plan to reopen the center. FMSH argued that the reopening would be exempt from the state CON process, which requires health care providers to seek state permission to operate facilities, add hospital beds, and purchase certain medical equipment.
"The routine CON review process is statutorily sanctioned to take between 125 and 190 days," according to the Appeals Court's opinion, though legal disputes can extend the process for years.
FMSH claimed its exemption under a provision of state law that would treat the Kitty Hawk center as a legacy medical care facility, or LMCF. "At the time of its request, FMSH had no legal interest in the Facility, and had not contacted Sentara about purchasing or reopening the Facility," according to the court opinion.
At the same time, "Sentara had no plans to reopen or resume operation of either the ambulatory facility or diagnostic center portion of the Facility."
State regulators were willing to go along with FMSH's plans under two conditions. First, FMSH would "legally acquire" the facility from Sentara. Second, the facility would reopen by this June.
FMSH challenged the conditions in court. An administrative law judge ruled in October 2019 in FMSH's favor. The judge ruled that state regulators had no authority to require a "legal interest" in the closed surgery center facility. The ruling required state regulators to transfer the CONs from Sentara to FMSH.
The Appeals Court rejected the administrative law judge's ruling.
"The ALJ’s interpretation leaves open a significant question to be answered in a subsequent case: If an entity does not need to first own a LMCF before it is given a CON to operate that LMCF, and multiple entities all notify the Agency of their intent to operate that LMCF, which entity is awarded the CON?" asked Judge Jefferson Griffin in his written opinion.
"If multiple entities all expressed an intent to operate the LMCF, the Agency would need to undergo some additional review process to determine which entity is awarded the CON for the LMCF," Griffin added. "The need for additional, perhaps attenuated review defeats the legislative intent ... to avoid a bidding war when the circumstances have a unique set of situational characteristics."
Since Judges Chris Dillon and Darren Jackson agreed with Griffin, the state Supreme Court is under no obligation to hear the case.