...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds, becoming northwest early this evening, 20
to 30 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and very rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ARC&D Council awards nearly $50K in conservation grants
An Edenton-based group that works to conserve natural resources and promote economic and community development in the region has awarded nearly $50,000 in grants to four projects in the region.
The Albemarle Resources Conservation and Development Council announced Friday it awarded the Pasquotank County Drainage Committee $20,000 for its efforts to improve drainage in the Newland community along Wetpatch Road and Crooked Run Road.
The council also awarded the Currituck County Soil & Water Conservation District Office $10,000 to complete its Currituck County Watershed Protection Plan. The council also gave Hyde County $10,000 to complete a public boardwalk along Far Creek in Englehard.
Tyrrell County was awarded $8,000 by the council to design a public access point and canoe launch on the Northwest Fork of the Alligator River.
The Albemarle RC&D Council works with counties and nonprofits in 10 counties in the Albemarle Sound and Pamlico Sound region. The council said it is currently publishing a request for proposals for projects related to flood hazard mitigation.