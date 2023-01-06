CRESWELL — A series of archaeological digs spanning 50 years has helped return the antebellum plantation Somerset Place to a historic site where visitors can experience a realistic view of 19th-century life on a large North Carolina plantation.
Several digs spanning from 1951 to 2001 have allowed the state to reconstruct several buildings in the enslaved community to compliment seven original structures at the state Historic Site, Somerset Place historical interpreter Matt Knight told the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program on Wednesday.
Somerset Place is located along the northern shore of Lake Phelps in Washington County in Creswell and was a working plantation from 1785 to 1865. It is estimated that almost 900 enslaved people worked at the plantation.
“Somerset place was one of the largest and most prosperous plantations in North Carolina during the Antebellum period,” Knight said.
In addition to the reconstructed buildings where enslaved persons lived, visitors can tour the original 1830s-era Somerset Plantation House and several support buildings for the house such as the kitchen, dairy and smokehouse and salting house.
The reconstructed buildings that were used by the plantation’s enslaved persons include two slave quarters and the plantation “hospital.”
The original 110,000-acre site was a vast wooden swamp when it was purchased by three Edenton businessmen in 1785.
“It was a pretty big land acquisition for that time,” Knight said. “What they wanted to do was to make it into a plantation.”
The owners first assembled a workforce mainly of enslaved persons to construct a 6-mile long canal from Lake Phelps to the Scuppernong River. When the canal was finished it drained the swamp of water that eventually allowed for the planting of crops and the powering two sawmills that produced lumber.
“It also allowed for transportation of cash crops to distant markets,” Knight said of the canal.
At its height in 1860, Somerset Place had 328 enslaved persons owned by Josiah Collins III. It also featured the Collins’ family’s three-story, 14-room Greek Revival house, which was completed in 1839 along with the support buildings. That support complex included a kitchen, salting house, smokehouse, bathhouse, woodhouse along with housing for enslaved domestic workers.
“It speaks to the wealth of the Collinses’,” Knight said. “During Josiah Collins’ ownership there were at least 25 enslaved persons that served in highly specialized roles such as butlers, cooks, house maids. Josiah Collins III was the first owner to actually live at Somerset; his predecessors were absentee owners.”
There were also more than 50 other buildings on the property, including slave quarters and a building that served as a hospital for the plantation.
Somerset Place ceased being a working plantation after the end of the Civil War and it became part of Pettigrew State Park when the park was established in 1939. But the original structures for the enslaved population had ceased to exist by 1939. Somerset Place became a state Historic Site in 1969.
“The owner’s compound at Somerset place contained several remaining structures, including the Collins family home,” Knight said.
The first archaeological dig between 1951 and 1954 was led by William Tarlton and it discovered brick and rock pathways and building footprints at the former plantation. The effort also included putting together a history of Somerset Place by searching records at the Chowan County Courthouse and local newspaper accounts among others.
Knight said Tarlton’s work paved the way for other digs and the eventual reconstruction of buildings used by enslaved persons at the plantation.
“Tarlton’s archaeology simply focused on finding evidence of manmade features of the Antebellum era,” Knight said. “(Tarlton) simply wanted to find where the buildings where located.’’
Durham Technical Institute conducted an archaeological dig in 1981 and 1982 that focused on discovering life of the enslaved community, which was the first that concentrated on uncovering Black history at Somerset Place. That effort included gaining access to the Collins family papers, which had been donated to the state in 1966.
Durham Tech students discovered two unknown buildings along the shoreline of Lake Phelps, uncovering numerous artifacts in the process. In 1981, they uncovered the remains of the two structures but they focused on excavating one, a 32-foot by 20-foot structure with a single chimney. Knight said ceramics found at the site showed the building was occupied in 1830 and was most likely a multi-purpose building used by enslaved persons.
A year later researchers found the remains of 26 houses used by enslaved persons at Somerset. Three of the 26 were larger two-story buildings while the other 23 were smaller buildings.
“It was more of a scientific endeavor,” Knight said of the 1981-82 digs. “One of the finds was an 1828 Andrew Jackson campaign button.” The U.S.’ seventh president served from 1829 to 1837.
Another archeological effort in 1992 found more artifacts that led researchers to believe they had discovered the remains of a kitchen building.
Knight called a 1994 dig the “big one” because it led to the discovery of more of the history of Somerset Place, which in turn led to reconstruction of the some of the buildings that had housed enslaved persons.
That excavation included five structures, including a chapel, a slave-community kitchen complex, a hospital and a large slave quarters and small slave quarters.
“The artifacts composition is interesting because they largely date after the Civil War,” Knight said. “They did find some earlier stuff.’’
Several other digs, including one near the owner’s complex, took place in 1998-99 and then again in 2001.
Knight said one of the most significant findings was the discovery of a large amount of broken window glass at the site of the hospital.
“It suggests that the hospital had glass windows,” Knight said. “It did not have shudder windows like the rest of the buildings.”
But one key site that has eluded researchers is the location of plantation’s cemetery for enslaved persons.
“We don’t have a clue of where it was located,” Knight said. “There certainly was a cemetery for enslaved persons at Somerset but we just don’t know where it is.’’
Somerset Place is located at 2572 Lake Shore Road, Creswell, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and tours are self-guided.
Guided tour fees are $2 for adults; $1 for children ages 5-12, and $1 for seniors ages 65 & older. For more information, visit somerset@ncdcr.gov.