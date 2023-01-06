CRESWELL — A series of archaeological digs spanning 50 years has helped return the antebellum plantation Somerset Place to a historic site where visitors can experience a realistic view of 19th-century life on a large North Carolina plantation.

Several digs spanning from 1951 to 2001 have allowed the state to reconstruct several buildings in the enslaved community to compliment seven original structures at the state Historic Site, Somerset Place historical interpreter Matt Knight told the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program on Wednesday.