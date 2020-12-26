Editor’s note: Our annual lookback at the top 10 local stories of the year continues.
Three service-oriented organizations in the Albemarle got an early Christmas present in December in the form of large gifts from billionaire author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, is giving $15 million to Elizabeth City State University, $10 million to the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, and a gift to Food Bank of the Albemarle, which hasn’t disclosed the amount of its gift.
ECSU officials said it was the largest contribution the university had ever received from a single donor and indicated they plan to use Scott’s gift on a range of initiatives and programs such as enhancing academic excellence and student experience, building athletic success, and developing faculty and staff.
“This gift was given to ECSU to support the direction and vision we have for the university,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said when the gift was announced. “Ms. Scott’s investment in ECSU recognizes the work we have done, and the plans we have for continuing to elevate this great institution.”
Scott’s total contributions to organizations across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico this year totaled $4.1 billion.
As was the case with ECSU, Scott’s gift was the largest in the history of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads.
“We are incredibly honored that MacKenzie Scott saw fit to invest this one-time, unrestricted gift in us,” South Hampton Roads YMCA President and CEO Anthony Walters said. “Her trust and confidence in our ability to conduct services that are equitable, accessible, and open to all, is extremely humbling and a great testament to the countless volunteers, members, stakeholders, and staff that have worked so hard to keep this YMCA moving forward. This grant changes the lives of the people we serve.”
Scott, who signed a pledge to give away most of her wealth during her lifetime, had already given away more than $1 billion to universities and other organizations in July. She decided to do more, she said, because of the devastating effect the COVID-19 pandemic is having.
In a Medium post, Scott described the pandemic as “a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” and noted it has been worse for women, people of color and those living in poverty.
“Meanwhile,” she wrote, “it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”
Scott said she asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic.
She said the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations with strong leadership and results, specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and poverty rates, “and low access to philanthropic capital.”
The South Hampton Roads YMCA, which operates 20 YMCAs in Virginia and three in North Carolina, including those in Elizabeth City, Currituck and Nags Head, described Scott’s gift as “incredibly needed.”
“Ys across the nation have experienced tragic and significant injury during the pandemic and recovery efforts are expected well into the future,” the organization said. “This generous gift will afford the YMCA of South Hampton Roads the ability to continue its response to child care needs, deliver virtual wellness services, and strengthen our collaborative efforts to ensure we are maximizing reach of essential programs to our communities.”
At ECSU, Dixon said Scott’s gift will help improve the university’s “financial footing for long-term stability.”
Liz Reasoner, executive director of Food Bank of the Albemarle, didn’t disclose the amount of Scott’s gift but said the agency expects to receive it by the end of the year.
“Food Bank of the Albemarle is incredibly humbled by this generous gift, and we are convening with our board of directors and leadership team to ensure the philanthropy entrusted to us will help the people of northeastern North Carolina access more nutritious food today during the COVID-19 crisis and for the long term,” she said.