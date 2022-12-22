High winds could cause power outages just as severe cold weather moves into the area beginning Friday night.
The National Weather Service’s forecast for the greater Elizabeth City area calls for a slight chance of showers and moderate temperatures during the day on Friday, but also 31 mph winds and possible gusts as high as 55 mph.
Overnight the temperatures are expected to drop to 14 degrees, and the wind chill could reach 2 below zero. Gusts as high as 32 mph are forecast for Friday night.
Saturday’s high will be near 30 degrees, with wind gusts up to 31 mph. Saturday night is expected to be very cold again, with a low around 14.
The high temperature for Christmas Day is forecast to again be in the 30s. On Sunday night the temperature will fall again to around 16.
Pasquotank County Emergency Management said Thursday that a wind chill advisory will be in effect for northeastern North Carolina from 7 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday.
“A wind chill advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills,” Pasquotank Emergency Management said in a Facebook post. “This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves.”
In Corolla the forecast includes a gale warning that starts Friday and continues into early Saturday. Gusts up to 45 knots and seas of up to 8 feet are expected.
Dominion Power noted in a press release Thursday that “strong winds could cause power outages across Virginia and North Carolina” Friday. Dominion officials said they have crews ready to respond if needed to restore power.
The press release asked for customers’ patience during what could prove to be a difficult time.
In addition to reminding people to stay away from downed power lines, Dominion Power encouraged customers to use its mobile app or website to report outages.
“If you see a downed pole or wire, please report it by calling 866-DOM-HELP and stay at least 30 feet away,” the Dominion release states. “The line could be energized and dangerous.”
Another recommendation from Dominion is to have phones, computers and other devices fully charged in advance of the forecast wind storm, and to “consider purchasing portable batteries to extend the life of your devices.”
Generators should be fueled, tested and properly connected ahead of the storm, and should only be operated outdoors with good ventilation.
Dominion officials also recommended having all emergency supplies on hand “such as flashlights, batteries, first aid kits and medications.”
An employee at Reed Oil Company in Hertford confirmed that Thursday was a busy day for deliveries as residents were trying to get prepared for the cold temperatures ahead.
Experts recommend leaving a faucet dripping slowly overnight on extremely cold nights to help keep water moving in your pipes.
Donnie Denny of Standard Plumbing explained that only a trickle is needed. But the trickle is needed for both the hot and cold lines, he added.
About 80 percent of the time if a pipe breaks because of freezing it happens on the hot line, he said.
If a line does freeze, don’t panic — but also try to remain at home, Denny said. It’s during the thawing process that the pipe is more likely to break, he said.
It’s also a good idea to disconnect garden hoses from outdoor faucets and make sure exterior vents around the foundation are closed securely, Denny said.
Lavatories near outside walls should get extra attention, including opening cabinet doors and turning up the heat in the house about 10 degrees, if possible, he said.
Denny also recommended that light bulbs or other heat sources in well houses be checked to ensure they are working properly.
Energy efficiency experts generally recommend that thermostats for electric heat pumps be set at the lowest comfortable setting — the U.S. Department of Energy recommends 68 degrees — and left at that setting.
For other forms of heat, thermostats should be adjusted as needed throughout the day in order to save energy. The thermostat can be lowered to 55 degrees if you plan to be away from home for several hours or more.