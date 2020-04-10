Area churches are finding ways to celebrate the pinnacle of the Christian year amid vast changes brought on by social distancing efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Rev. Benny Oakes, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, said his church had been “making decisions almost on the fly” as church leaders are “trying to figure out what the new normal looks like.”
First UMC will be holding an Easter sunrise service this year, but will be doing it virtually — streaming the service on Facebook live as the church has done with all its worship services since March 15.
Oakes said his family will worship together in their backyard or possibly on the front steps at the church. People are encouraged to carry their devices outside if the weather permits and participate remotely in the sunrise service, which starts at 7 a.m.
First UMC also is encouraging people to view the livestreamed service led by Bishop Hope Morgan Ward at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. at live.nccumc.org.
While participation in the Facebook live services has been good, Oakes said his heart hurts for those who do not have access to the services through Facebook live.
At Towne South Church of Christ, livestreamed services have been drawing more than 1,000 views. By contrast, live attendance at worship services before the coronavirus crisis was averaging about 375, according to the Rev. Brad Giffin, the senior pastor at Towne South.
This Sunday’s service will be livestreamed and the church is expecting the strong response to continue.
In addition, Towne South has been holding men’s and women’s Bible studies online, and the children’s ministry sent home boxes with children that contain activities for children and families for every Sunday through Easter.
The church already had started livestreaming worship services on Facebook about a year ago. Recently YouTube was added as well for people who aren’t on Facebook.
“That’s what we have been doing,” Giffin said.
Church services held in compliance with social distancing rules at Towne South have continued to include announcements, offerings and times of song, along with a sermon and an invitation to respond to the Gospel. Worship leaders have set up a “living room” inside the church’s gym and sing songs accompanied by an acoustic guitar.
“It’s kind of like, ‘from our living room to your living room,’” Giffin said.
Those who respond to the invitation have an opportunity to connect with the pastor and church staff online.
The first two weeks that the church met under the limited circumstances there were people baptized, Giffin said. “And we just videotaped it live while it was happening,” he said.
“Our audience has been able to greatly increase in moving our services online,” Giffin said.
He said that last week the church held a prayer meeting online. The service lasted about 25 minutes and drew more than 600 views.
“People are needing to pray now more than ever,” Giffin said.
At Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Edenton, 10 people or fewer have been continuing to gather in the sanctuary for the worship service. Others, meanwhile, have been able to view the service on Facebook live. People participating in the live worship service do not use the same microphone.
That plan will continue on Easter Sunday, according to the Rev. John Shannon, the church’s pastor.
“That has been going over good for us,” Shannon said.
Shannon said he believes social distancing is an important way for the church to obey the Biblical command to love one’s neighbor. Taking the precautions is not about simply keeping yourself safe but about taking into consideration the needs of others in the community.
“We are obligated to look out for our neighbor,” Shannon said.
Christians should join others in the community in listening to public health experts, he said. The believer trusts God in difficult circumstances such as these but does not ignore wise counsel, he said.
Shannon said he is wearing a mask and trying to do his part to contain the spread of the virus.
“I have never seen anything like this,” Shannon said. “I have read about it in the history books but I have not seen it.”