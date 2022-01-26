After going a number of winters without the first snowflake, the region could see two consecutive weekends of snow.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia reported Tuesday that there's "increasing potential" for a second winter storm developing Friday and continuing through Saturday morning.
The storm could bring "significant snow" but exactly where and how much will depend on the storm's track, the weather service said.
Brian Parnell, coordinator of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, said the forecast he's seen is between 2 and 3 inches, with a 10% chance of up to 5 inches. Areas in northern Pasquotank and Camden are likely to see the largest amounts of snowfall, he said.
"But it's too early in the game right now to determine precipitation amounts," he said Wednesday.
Parnell said the weather service should release maps on Thursday giving a more precise forecast of when and how much snow might fall.
The weather service's forecast for the Elizabeth City area as of early Wednesday morning shows rain falling before midnight on Friday, then mixing with snow before becoming all snow after 1 a.m. Up to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation is possible.
There is a chance of snow Saturday before 1 p.m., the weather service said.
Areas east of U.S. Interstate 95 will see the highest probability of plowable snow, the weather service said.
According to Parnell, Pasquotank and Camden each received about 6 to 8 inches of snow in last weekend's snowstorm. Snow began falling around 4 p.m. Friday and continued through the night and into Saturday morning, ending before 8 a.m.