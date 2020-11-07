Albemarle counties were among those across the nation Friday that were still in the process of counting mail-in ballots.
Camden on Friday had 32 provisional ballots and 43 absentee ballots that had been received but not yet counted.
Elaine Best, Camden’s director of elections, said she has been researching the absentee ballots so she can make a report to the Camden Board of Elections at its meeting Tuesday morning.
“To me they all look good,” she said.
At the Tuesday meeting the board will count the provisional and absentee ballots, Best explained.
But absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be received through 5 p.m. on Nov. 12, Best added. The board will meet again on Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m. to count any remaining absentee ballots and conduct the Election Canvass, she said.
The extended deadline for ballots by mail is new. In recent elections the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots has been 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election.
In Chowan County, there were 52 provisional ballots Friday afternoon and seven absentee ballots that had been received by mail but not yet counted, according to Terry Meyers, the county’s director of elections.
Meyers said 52 provisional ballots was exactly the same as the county had in the May 2020 primary election.
The Chowan Board of Elections will meet Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. to review provisional and absentee ballots and conduct the canvass, Meyers said.
Currituck County reported 100 absentee ballots by mail and 106 provisional votes Friday afternoon.
“Absentee-by-mail (voting) is high, but all statistics for absentee by mail have been high this year,” said Sydni B. Banks, Currituck’s director of elections. “Provisionals are about what I was expecting.”
Emma Tate, Pasquotank County director of elections, said the county had 311 provisional ballots, which is fewer than the 396 provisionals the county saw in the 2016 General Election.
There were more than 200 absentee ballots in Pasquotank that had been received in the mail but not yet counted. In addition, there were still 41 absentee ballots that could be cured, according to Tate.
Tate noted that 4,000 absentee ballots were mailed out this year, compared with fewer than 500 in 2016, And more than 2,000 ballots have been received in the mail this election, she said.
The Perquimans County Board of Elections on Friday reported it received 73 provisional ballots and two absentee ballots received by mail that have not yet been counted.