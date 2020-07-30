Pasquotank County and other area counties will be getting a combined $2 million during the second round of COVID-19 relief money from the federal government.
Pasquotank is expecting to receive an additional $772,902 of federal relief funds after receiving $897,950 in May. The county’s total allocation from the federal government is $1,670,852.
Among other area counties, Camden will receive an additional $210,906, adding to its $426,809 in the first round to make its total allocation $637,716. Chowan, which received $476,857 in the first allocation, will receive $270,605, making its total appropriation $747,462.
Perquimans, which received $469,047 in the first allocation, will be receiving $261,289 in the second, making its total appropriation $730,337. Currituck will receive $538,823, adding to its $701,713 in the first round for a total allocation of $1.2 million.
The money comes from the $3.5 billion North Carolina received in CARES Act funding that Congress passed at the start of the pandemic.
The county gave Elizabeth City $225,000 from the first round of funding and County Manager Sparty Hammett said the city will receive an additional $192,713 in the second for a total of $417,713.
Like the first round of COVID-19 relief, the money comes with some strings attached for both the county and the city.
In addition to giving the city money from the first check, the county allocated $250,000 for a Small Business Grant program for county small businesses as well as $100,000 for hazard pay for certain county public safety employees.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools received around $50,000 for technology needs associated with its implementation of distance learning in the first round and Hammett expects part of the new money to also go to ECPPS.
Hammett expects that ECPPS will need money for COVID-related expenses including personal protection equipment like masks and sanitizing supplies once most students begin returning to the classroom.
“One thing I will be looking at closely is our school district needs,” Hammett said. “When they go into a hybrid schedule there will be some additional needs there. I will be talking with (ECPPS Superintendent) Dr. (Catherine) Edmonds to see what their needs are.”
Hammett expects to present a spending plan for the money to the Board of Commissioners on Aug. 17.
“We must submit the plans to NCPRO (North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office) by Sept. 1,” Hammett said.
The city must submit a plan to the county on how Elizabeth City will use the additional COVID-19 funds. Assistant City Manager Angela Judge said city staff are currently discussing possible uses for the money. The city must formally submit a spending plan to the county by Sept. 1.
If allowed under the guidelines the city could use some of the money for hazard pay for certain employees or receive reimbursement for the purchase of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies or other COVID-19-related expenses.
The city awarded $190,000 in hazard pay to public safety employees from its first-round allotment.
“We have identified some costs and additional impact of COVID-19 and our response to it for our employees and for the community,” Judge said.
In Currituck, the county spread the first round of its federal dollars across the county.
Money was spent on payroll expenses for public safety and others services substantially dedicated to responding to the COVID-19; public health expenses such as the acquisition of PPE, disinfection and safety measures taken for public facilities; and expenses for food delivery to senior citizens and other vulnerable populations.
Currituck also spend CARES Act funding to facilitate distance learning related to school closings; expenses related to improving telework capabilities for employees working from home; expenses for providing paid sick leave and paid family and medical leave for employees; expenses for maintaining COVID safety precautions in the county jail; expenses to care for homeless populations; and a grant to Food Pantry of the Albemarle.
Currituck Public Information Officer Randall Edwards said the county is still exploring uses for the second round of funding.
“A funding plan for the second allocation has not been finalized yet,” Edwards said. “The county is waiting on guidance regarding what is allowable in this round.”