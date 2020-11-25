If you’re planning to eat out in Elizabeth City on Thanksgiving Day, be warned: your options will be limited.
Many local restaurants aren’t planning to be open on Thursday. Among those that are, expect hours to be limited. As one local manager noted, the holiday is still centered around celebrations with family and friends — restaurant employees included.
Some fast food eateries will open Thursday but observe limited operating hours. Bojangles on Ehringhaus Street plans to remain open until 2 p.m., while Hardee’s on U.S. Highway 17 South is only scheduled to serve morning breakfast.
A sign on the entrance door of Vicki Villa Restaurant indicates its doors will be closed both Wednesday and Thursday. The sign posted at Uncle Chuck’s Soul Food Cafe’ indicates it will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Cypress Creek Grill on Water Street will be open for limited hours on Wednesday and Friday but closed on Thursday. Shun Xing II will be closed on Thursday but open Friday. Quality Seafood will serve customers Wednesday and Friday but not Thursday. That’s also true for Andy’s Pancake & Steakhouse and Vann’s Pizzahouse.
One restaurant that does plan to be open Thursday is the Circle II Restaurant on Hughes Boulevard.
And for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, the Circle II will be offering its popular buffet, owner Thomas Jones said.
“It’s our traditional holiday buffet,” he said.
Jones said the Circle II will only offer the buffet on Thanksgiving Day. That’s because state social distancing mandates limits the number of serving tables the restaurant can have open. The size of the buffet occupies a space of about five tables and reduces the number of customers Circle II can currently serve, he explained.
The buffet will cost about $19 a person and include turkey, ham, roast beef, fried chicken, roasted vegetables, and all the traditional trimmings, like mashed potatoes and gravy, plus desserts.
“I’m also making a clam chowder,” said Jones, adding he’s received several calls from diners asking when he’ll serve the buffet again.
Jones is asking that customers wear their face coverings and practice the three W’s: wear a mask, wash their hands and watch their social distancing. He also said masks and hand sanitizer will be available for customers, and that he’s bringing in additional staff to help keep the buffet clean throughout dinner.
The Circle II Restaurant buffet hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
City Grille on South Hughes Boulevard also plans to be open on Thanksgiving. A special turkey dinner with all the normal Thanksgiving fixins will be added to the normal menu.
Andy Montero, owner of Montero’s Restaurant, said he’s offered a traditional dine-in Thanksgiving buffet for the past 10-12 years but won’t this year. The restaurant instead plans to cook pre-ordered meals for customers to pick up at the restaurant.
“It makes it easy for folks who are traveling or simply don’t want to cook,” Montero said. “We have about 62 meal packages to get ready. Some people ordered pot roast or glazed ham. We are starting to get that together.”
There is no shame, Montero said, in picking up a restaurant-prepared meal and then placing it before guests at home. He says the joy of sharing a good meal and being thankful for it are, after all, what makes the day special.
“You paid for it, so you have played a role in preparing it,” Montero said. “This is what we do in the hospitality business and we will knock it out with smiles on our faces.”