Three area Republican members of the General Assembly recently joined almost 200 other GOP state legislators from across the country calling for a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, and state Rep. Eddie Goodwin, R-Chowan, all signed the open letter calling for the audit, citing what the signers say are findings of rampant corruption in numerous states.
Steinburg and Goodwin could not be reached for comment on Friday. Hanig responded to a text seeking comment saying he was duck hunting until Sunday.
The letter does not mention auditing any other election results except the 2020 presidential election that saw President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump.
Trump and others filed and lost more than 60 lawsuits contesting election processes, vote counting, and the vote certification process in multiple states, The Associated Press reported last year. Among the judges who dismissed the lawsuits were some appointed by Trump himself.
Just last week South Dakota GOP U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds said on ABC News it was time to move past the 2020 election.
“The election was fair, as fair as we have seen,” Rounds said. “We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency.”
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell backed Rounds up after Trump attacked the South Dakota senator for his comments.
“I think Sen. Rounds told the truth about what happened in the 2020 election,” McConnell said in an interview with CNN. “And I agree with him.”
The letter was started by Arizona GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers and GOP legislators from 39 states signed the Nov. 25 letter.
“It has come to our attention from an audit of 2.1 million ballots in Arizona complemented by an in-depth canvass of votes in Arizona, as well as through multiple different data reviews of voting by independent experts; that our representative republic suffered a corrupted 2020 election,” the letter states.
But according to Arizona media reports, the firm hired by GOP leaders in the Arizona state Senate confirmed Biden’s win after auditing the 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County. In fact, the audit results released in September found Biden won the county by an additional 360 votes.
In addition to Arizona, the letter states that “sworn affidavits have accumulated from many states detailing rampant corruption and mismanagement in the election process.”
The letter continues: “Fraud and inaccuracies have already been shown through multiple audits and canvasses in multiple states, as well as through lawsuits challenging the validity of election results in several counties in multiple states.”
The letter also states that if a nationwide audit shows that the election results prove an “inaccurate election was held, as has been shown in Arizona, and is being shown in many other states, then it is clear that certification of many electors was improperly rendered in January 2021 of the November 2020 United States presidential election.”
“We call on each state to decertify its electors where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately,” the letter states. “If it is shown that either Joe Biden would receive fewer than 270 tallied electoral votes, or Donald Trump would receive more than 270 electoral votes, then we call for the US House of Representatives to convene and vote per the U.S. Constitution by means of one vote per state to decide the rightful winner of the election in accordance with the constitutional process of choosing electors.”
The signers also state in the letter that they have a “historic obligation to restore the election integrity of the vote as the bedrock of our constitutional republic.”
“If we do not have accurate and fair elections, we do not have a country,” the letter says.