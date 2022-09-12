graduation rates

Camden County Early College reported both four-year and five-year cohort graduation rates of 95 percent for the 2021-22 school year — some of the highest rates in the area.

Graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year at most high schools across the area were better than the statewide rate.

Statewide, the four-year cohort graduation rate was 86.2% and the five-year cohort graduation rate was 88.5%. The four-year cohort rate is the percentage of students who entered ninth-grade in the 2018-2019 school year who graduated in 2022. The five-year cohort rate covers students who entered ninthgrade a year earlier, in 2017- 18, and graduated in 2022.