Graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year at most high schools across the area were better than the statewide rate.
Statewide, the four-year cohort graduation rate was 86.2% and the five-year cohort graduation rate was 88.5%. The four-year cohort rate is the percentage of students who entered ninth-grade in the 2018-2019 school year who graduated in 2022. The five-year cohort rate covers students who entered ninthgrade a year earlier, in 2017- 18, and graduated in 2022.
Camden Early College reported a 95 on both cohort graduation rates — some of the highest rates in the area. Once a school exceeds a 95 percent graduation rate it is reported as “greater than 95” rather than as a specific rate.
Elsewhere, Camden County High School reported a four-year cohort graduation rate of 87.4 and a five-year cohort rate of 88.7.
John A. Holmes High School in Edenton had a 90.3 four-year rate and 90.9 five-year rate.
Currituck County High School had a four-year rate of 87.8. The five-year rate was below the statewide rate, at 82.5.
J.P. Knapp Early College had a four-year rate of 91.4 and five-year rate of greater than 95.
Pasquotank County High School had a four-year cohort graduation rate of 55.8 and a five-year cohort graduation rate of 80.
Northeastern High School had a four-year rate of 71.9 and five-year rate of 79.8.
Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College had a four-year rate of 84.8. The school does not yet have a five-year cohort rate because the first five-year cohort will not graduate until the end of this school year. All the early colleges have some students who intentionally do no graduate until after a fifth year because they are taking additional college courses as part of their high school program.
Perquimans County High School had a four-year rate of 91.3 and five-year rate of 88.1.
The Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, a charter school based in Elizabeth City that serves students from counties across the area, had a four-year cohort graduation rate of 85.7, which is below the state average of 86.2, and a five-year rate of greater than 95. Like the early college high schools, NEAAAT has students who remain at the school for a fifth year to pursue college courses.
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said graduation rates in Perquimans have continued to improve.
“As for the graduation rate, we have a lot to celebrate as our percentage was higher than last year and the 2018-2019 pre-pandemic level,” Turner said. “This year we were 91.3 percent compared to 86.1 percent last year and 2018-2019 was 88.7 percent. The state graduation rate was 86.2 percent, so we were higher than the state average as well.”
Turner said improving PCHS’ cohort graduation rate “took a lot of intentional effort on the part of the high school staff.”
“I am extremely proud of the work they did to overcome significant challenges. These challenges are still in effect and will be impacting us for years to come,” she said.
Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz said Currituck typically has graduation rates above the state average.
‘We attribute the drop this past school year to the difficulty in re-engaging high school students in face to face schooling after remote instruction the year prior,” Lutz said.
He said the district is working with its secondary staff to identify “at-risk students early on” as well as ways to “connect (them) with school counselors, the career development coordinator, and administrators.”
“Students who have a plan, connect with the adults in the building, and experience success are more likely to graduate on time,” Lutz said.
He also noted that the Currituck district defines “student success” as having a plan to enroll, enlist or be employed after high school graduation.
“In order for that to happen however, we need to successfully get students to complete the requirements for earning their high school diploma,” Lutz said.