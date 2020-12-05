Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Albemarle Regional Health Services will lead the initial effort to vaccinate certain people against COVID-19.
But when that effort will begin is still a question mark.
The Federal Drug Administration has not yet granted emergency approval for COVID vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna. But that authorization is expected to be granted next week and state officials expect to receive a first-round allotment of 85,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine around Dec. 15.
But that first allotment could mean that only 42,500 people statewide would be vaccinated since the vaccine requires two shots. Front-line health care workers in the state will be given the COVID shots first, according to local officials.
State Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday that “mostly large hospitals” will be in line to receive the first allotment of the vaccine.
ARHS spokesperson Amy Underhill said there are an estimated 4,600 health care workers in the agency’s eight-county region.
“They (state) are going to give it to healthcare workers first,” SAMC President Dr. Phil Jackson told county elected officials earlier this week. “They really have to protect them.”
Jackson said the hospital has been working closely with the state and that SAMC has been developing plans on how to provide the vaccine locally.
“Sentara has jumped out in front and said, ‘We will give out this vaccine,’” Jackson said. “When the pandemic hit, we stopped everything so we could focus on COVID-19. When this (vaccine) comes, if we are going to be responsible for vaccinating the community, hospital staff, it may be that we narrow our focus down again so we can get this done.”
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have to be kept at very low temperatures. To ensure that happens, Jackson said the hospital has purchased a special freezer to store the vaccine. ARHS has partnered with Elizabeth City State University in the purchase of another freezer to increase storage capacity in the region.
It is expected that residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living centers, first responders, essential workers and those over 65 would be next in line for the vaccine when it becomes available.
“We estimate there are around 1,800 residents and staff associated with long-term care facilities throughout the region,” Underhill said. “We cannot definitively say how many eligible first responders and essential workers will be targeted as the definition of those categories is continuing to evolve.”
Underhill said that since only around 3 percent of the regional population have been affected by COVID-19 that means a “large number of our population will need the vaccination.”
Once vaccine availability becomes widespread — mostly likely not until at least next spring — it is expected that people can receive vaccinations at hospitals, clinics and pharmacies as well as at vaccination events.
“ARHS has been gearing up for potential pandemic and mass vaccinations for many years,” Underhill said. “As this plan has taken shape, ARHS has participated in several exercises and drills with local partners that provides infrastructure and coordination across the region.”
Jackson expressed confidence in the three different vaccines that will most likely be approved first by the FDA.
“It (COVID vaccine) won’t be required that you get it, but it will be one of the best things that you can do,” Jackson said.
Underhill said ARHS will use traditional media outlets and social media networks to educate the public about the vaccine.
Jackson said a recent local flu vaccine drive distributed around 700 flu shots. Flu cases are down locally so far because “we are all wearing masks, practicing social distancing,” Jackson said.
“The scary thing this year is you have the pandemic and you have the flu,” Jackson said. “We haven’t had a big problem with the flu this year so far.’’