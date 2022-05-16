It’s time to cue “Pomp and Circumstance” as the high school graduation season gets underway in the Albemarle.
J.P. Knapp Early College High School gets things started, holding its commencement ceremony Friday. The school’s graduation ceremony will be held in the Performing Arts Center at College of The Albemarle at 7 p.m.
Details are still being finalized but as of Friday graduates were scheduled to receive about 12 tickets each for the ceremony.
Two other early college high schools — Camden Early College High School and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College — will hold their graduation ceremonies the following day, on Saturday. Camden will hold its ceremony in the Camden County High School gym at 10 a.m. Each student gets 10 tickets. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank will hold its ceremony in the Performing Arts Center at COA at 10 a.m.
Commencement ceremonies resume Thursday, May 26, when Currituck County High School holds its ceremony at 7 p.m. in the football stadium at the high school, weather permitting. There is no limit on the number of guests if the program is held outdoors.
If the ceremony has to be moved indoors because of weather, attendance will be limited to two parents plus two guests per graduate.
Camden County High School is next; its graduation ceremony will be Friday, May 27, at 7 p.m. on the school’s football field, weather permitting. If it is on the field, there are no tickets or limitations on how many guests graduates may have.
If the weather does not permit holding the graduation ceremony outside, the ceremony will be held in the school gymnasium. School officials have not yet determined how many tickets graduates will receive if the event is held indoors.
Also holding its graduation ceremony May 27, is the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies. The Elizabeth City-based charter school will hold its commencement at 6:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at COA. Graduates receive 15 tickets each.
The Elizabeth City area’s two private schools — Albemarle School and Victory Christian School — will also hold their graduation ceremonies May 27. Albemarle School’s will be at 7 p.m. in the school’s gym. Victory Christian’s will be at 7 p.m. in Victory Christian Church’s sanctuary.
High school commencement ceremonies continue with Pasquotank County High School’s graduation Wednesday, June 1, at the R.L. “Bobby” Vaughan Center at Elizabeth City State University at 7 p.m.
Northeastern High School follows the next evening when it holds its graduation ceremony, Thursday, June 2, at 7 p.m., also in the Vaughan Center. Graduates will receive 20 tickets each for family and friends to attend the ceremony.
A week later, Perquimans County High School will hold its graduation ceremony Friday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m.
Weather permitting, the ceremony will be held outdoors at the school’s football stadium. If the program has to be moved indoors because of weather there will be a limited number of tickets for the ceremony issued to graduates. That number was not immediately available last week.
John A. Holmes High School also will hold its graduation ceremony June 10 at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the school’s football stadium and no tickets are required.