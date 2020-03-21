Melissa Berry was frustrated.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, she said she had been trying since 7 p.m. on Tuesday to apply online for unemployment benefits.
So far she hadn’t been able to get through.
“I’m right now not having any luck at all,” Berry said.
A waitress at City Grille in Elizabeth City, Berry has not been able to work since 5 p.m. Tuesday following the state-mandated shutdown of dine-in service at restaurants.
Berry said she started trying to apply online for unemployment benefits Tuesday morning but had made minimal progress on her online application because of a sluggish online system.
“I have been trying it — this is my third day,” she said.
Berry said she has been able to save the information she is able to enter into the system, but keeps getting kicked out and isn’t able to log back in — sometimes for hours.
Officials acknowledge there has been an overwhelming increase in calls and online activity through the NC Works system and the N.C. Division of Employment Security.
“There has definitely been an influx to the Career Center with unemployment insurance needs,” said David Whitmer, regional director of NC Works.
According to The Associated Press, the state Division of Employment Security said the number of claims in which people blamed COVID-19 for their layoffs or for reduced hours surpassed 4,700 by Wednesday morning.
Whitmer explained that the NC Works Career Center provides information to people about how to apply for unemployment benefits. However, people submit an application for benefits through the N.C. Division of Employment Security.
Emily Nicholson, assistant director of NC Works for the region, said the increase in phone calls and internet visits by potential applicants is not surprising given the increased eligibility for unemployment benefits that went into effect this week.
“The extra call volume is expected and the website is going to be at capacity at times,” she said. “But we are impressed at the quick mobilization of our state in making these resources available.”
Whitmer said he understands people might get frustrated trying to access phone or online services.
“But the state is working minute by minute to make more streamlined services available,” he said.
For people facing job loss due to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, the executive order Gov. Roy Cooper issued this week specifically addresses individuals who are separated from employment; individuals who have had their work hours reduced, individuals who are prevented from working due to a medical condition or under direct quarantine orders as a result of COVID-19.
State and local officials want people to get the services they need, including speaking with someone by phone if they need that, Whitmer said.
“We want to get the word out,” Whitmer said.
He said he wants people to understand how they can access services.
“They do not have to come to the career center to apply for unemployment,” Whitmer said.
Berry said she called City Grille Tuesday to see if she was still supposed to come in. She said she was told to come in but it was unclear how much longer the restaurant would be continuing dine-in service. After she arrived she was told tables would be served through 5 p.m.
Berry doesn’t know when she might be able to go back to work but she understands she will be able to have her job back if the restaurant’s doors open again. In the meantime, she might find a different job, she said.
“Small businesses are really impacted by this,” Berry said. “This is affecting every single body, This is a very serious matter. This is a time to stick together.”
Whitmer said hours at the career centers are subject to change. As of Thursday the center at the College of The Albemarle campus in Edenton was closed, Dare County was operating on a normal schedule and Elizabeth City was open 8 a.m. to noon and by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m.
Phone and online services will remain available even if career centers close.
A new website has been developed for information about changes to unemployment benefits eligibility and can be found at https://des.nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-information.
State officials indicated the fastest and most efficient way to file a new claim is to file online at des.nc.gov. Phone access is also available by calling 888-737-0259.