Unemployment rose above 4.1% in the five-county area in August, as the number of persons filing for unemployment benefits topped 1,900.
While all five counties saw their jobless rates rise in August, only two also saw their level of workforce participation decrease, data released by the N.C. Department of Commerce show.
Pasquotank, Camden and Perquimans counties reported a total increase of 83 workers in August. That was offset, however, by the combined decrease of 337 workers in Currituck and Chowan counties.
The 1,906 persons who filed for unemployment benefits in the five counties was about 100 more than in July. The area's labor force, meanwhile fell to 46,046 — 254 fewer than in July.
Four of the five counties saw their jobless rates rise by three-tenths of a percentage point. Pasquotank, Perquimans and Chowan all had rates over 4%; only Currituck and Camden had rates below 4%.
According to N.C. Commerce Department data, unemployment increased in 98 of the state's 100 counties in August. Only Jackson and Watuga saw no change from July.
Statewide, the number of persons filing jobless claims, not seasonally adjusted, increased in August by 9,779 to 199,869, while the number of those in the labor force, also not seasonally adjusted, decreased by 52,600 to 4,914,946. The state's August unemployment rate was 3.9%, an increase of .2% from July.
Pasquotank saw the largest number of workers (784 and largest increase in workers (42) filing jobless claims in August. Its workforce participation, meanwhile, rose by 56 to 16,404, increasing the county's jobless rate to 4.8%
Currituck reported the second-largest number of workers (489) and second-biggest increase in workers (21) filing jobless claims. Its workforce, meanwhile, fell by 237 to 14,597, raising its jobless rate to 3.4%.
Perquimans reported the fourth largest number of workers (224) and third-biggest increase in workers (15) filing for unemployment benefits. Its workforce gained 11 workers in August, raising its unemployment rate to 4.6%.
Chowan and Camden both saw 14 more unemployed workers (168 and 241, respectively) in August than in July. Camden's labor force rose by 16 to 4,571, raising its jobless rate to 3.7%. Chowan's workforce declined by 100 workers to 5,606, boosting its jobless rate to 4.3%.
According to the commerce department, the number of North Carolina counties with jobless rates of 5% or lower decreased in August by three to 82. The number with rates between 5% and 10% increased from 15 to 18.
Edgecombe County reported the state's highest unemployment rate in August (7.9%), while Buncombe, Swain and Chatham had the lowest rates (3.1%).
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount continued to post the highest unemployment rate, 6.5%, while Asheville and Durham-Chapel Hill each the lowest at 3.2%. The Elizabeth City metro area’s rate in July was 4.6%, an increase of three-tenths of a percentage point and slightly less than Pasquotank’s 4.8% rate.