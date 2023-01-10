Unemployment dipped slightly in the five-county area in November while the labor force decreased by more than 300 workers, keeping the area jobless rate at just over 4%.

A total of 1,861 persons filed for jobless benefits in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Currituck and Camden in November, down 67 from the 1,928 who did so in October, according to county data released by the N.C. Department of Commerce last month.