After flipping back and forth for several months — rising one month and then falling the next — unemployment in the five-county region decreased for the second straight month in September.
Joblessness fell by more than half a percent in the five-county area, as more than 270 fewer residents filed jobless claims than in August.
All five counties in the immediate area — Pasquotank, Currituck, Chowan, Perquimans and Camden — reported fewer residents unemployed. In addition, three of the five also reported more residents in September's workforce.
Areawide, 1,676 residents filed for jobless benefits in September. By comparison, 1,952 did so in August. The area's workforce, meanwhile, rose by 171 to 45,605, fueled primarily by Pasquotank, where the workforce grew by 122 workers.
That adds up to a September jobless rate in the five-county area of 3.6%, a more-than-half-percent decrease from 4.2% in August.
Statewide, the number of workers employed in September, not seasonally adjusted, increased by 50,703 to 4.85 million, while the number filing jobless claims decreased by 31,405 to 189,745. The state's unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, fell to 3.8%, a decrease from 4.4% in August. That was more than the five-county rate for the second straight month.
According to the Commerce data, Pasquotank and Currituck accounted for more than 66% of the area's decreased filing for jobless benefits in September.
For the third straight month, Currituck had the area’s lowest jobless rate, 3%, which was half-a-percent lower than in August. Currituck's rate was the sixth lowest in the state.
Camden had the next-lowest at 3.2%, also more than half a percent lower than August. Both Camden and Currituck had rates lower than the state rate.
Pasquotank reported the largest numerical drop in persons seeking jobless benefits in September: 114. Six-hundred eighty-seven residents filed for unemployment in September, compared to 801 in August. The county's workforce, meanwhile, increased from 16,478 to 16,600. That's an unemployment rate of 4.1%, a decrease of .7% since August.
Elizabeth City’s September unemployment rate, which is factored into Pasquotank’s rate, also dropped by more than half-a-percent, falling to 4%. Just over 1,030 jobless claims were filed by city residents in a workforce of 26,141.
Currituck reported the second-largest numerical drop in jobless claims in September: 69. Four-hundred twenty-four residents filed for unemployment versus 493 who did so in August. Its labor force, meanwhile, declined by four to 13,973.
Chowan was the only other county in the area to see a small decline in workforce. It's labor force totaled 5,491 in September, a decline of seven from August. Chowan residents filing for jobless benefits, meanwhile, fell by 36. Two-hundred seventeen unemployment claims were filed in September. That compares to 253 filed in August. Chowan's unemployment rate dipped to 4%, a more-than-half-percent decline.
Perquimans’ jobless rate also fell by more than half-a-percent in September. After 231 residents filed jobless claims in August, only 201 did so in September. The county's workforce, meanwhile, rose by 29 to 4,912, giving the county a September jobless rate of 4.1%.
Camden, which reported a jobless rate of 3.2% in September, reported 27 fewer jobless claims (147) than in August. Its workforce rose by 31 to 4,629.
According to the Commerce Department, unemployment rates, not seasonally adjusted, fell in all 100 counties in September after falling in only 93 in August. In addition, 86 counties — including all five in the area — reported rates of 5 percent or lower. By comparison, 77 counties reported a rate that low in August.
And for the seventh straight month, no county had a jobless rate of 10 percent or more. Scotland County continued to have the state’s highest unemployment rate, 7.8%. Orange County had the lowest rate: 2.8%.
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount again had the highest unemployment rate, 5.7%, while Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh each had the lowest at 3.8%.