Three hundred fewer people in the six-county area filed for jobless benefits in December, as the region's unemployment rate fell by more than half a percent to 3.4%.

A total of 1,740 persons filed for jobless benefits in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Currituck, Camden and Gates counties in December. That compares to 2,040 who did so the month before, according to data released recently by the N.C. Department of Commerce.