Three hundred fewer people in the six-county area filed for jobless benefits in December, as the region's unemployment rate fell by more than half a percent to 3.4%.
A total of 1,740 persons filed for jobless benefits in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Currituck, Camden and Gates counties in December. That compares to 2,040 who did so the month before, according to data released recently by the N.C. Department of Commerce.
All six counties reported decreases in the number of persons filing for unemployment, with Perquimans (0.7%), Gates (0.7%) and Pasquotank (0.6%) reporting the largest decreases by percentage from November. No county in the area reported a rate higher than 3.9% after three counties reported rates higher than 4% in November.
Meanwhile the workforce in the six counties continued to decrease, falling by another 219 workers after declining by nearly 400 in November. Only Chowan (37) and Camden (29) reported increases in their workforces as the six-county region's labor force declined to just over 51,000.
The decrease in area unemployment mirrored a statewide trend. According to the commerce department, 96 counties saw a decrease in unemployment in December. Only four, including Hyde, Tyrrell and Dare, saw increases.
Statewide, the number of persons filing jobless claims, not seasonally adjusted, declined in December by 29,503 to 163,346. The state's labor force, meanwhile, increased by 2,607 to 4,926,333, dipping the state jobless rate by six-tenths of a percentage point to 3.2%.
Pasquotank continued to see both the largest number of workers filing jobless claims (633) and largest decrease in claims (109). Its workforce participation, meanwhile, declined by 127 — more than half the area total — to 16,339, lowering Pasquotank's jobless rate by six-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9%.
Currituck had the second-largest number of workers filing jobless claims (427) and second-biggest decrease in claims (56). Its workforce decreased by 67 to 14,400, lowering its unemployment rate to 3%, the state’s 32nd lowest. In November, Currituck's jobless rate was 17th lowest.
Chowan had the third-largest number of workers filing jobless claims (212) and fifth-smallest decrease in claims (35). Its workforce grew by 37 in December — after growing by 34 in November — to 5,838. Its unemployment rate dipped from 4.2% to 3.6%.
Perquimans, which had the fourth-largest number of workers filing jobless claims (188), tied with Gates for the fourth largest decline in claims (38). Its workforce declined by another 48 workers — after declining by 68 in November — falling to 4,850. its unemployment rate fell from 4.6% to 3.9%.
Gates, which had the fifth-largest number of workers filing jobless claims (141), also saw its workforce decline by 43 to 5,017. Its unemployment rate was a region-best 2.8%, which was also 19th best in the state. Its rate in November was 3.5%.
Camden had the lowest number of unemployed workers filing claims (139), which was 24 fewer than in November. Its workforce grew by 29 in December, rising to 4,568. Camden's unemployment rate fell by five-tenths of a percentage point to 3%.
Compared to a year ago, all six counties’ unemployment rates were slightly up in December, with Gates and Perquimans seeing the smallest increase over 12 months (.1%) and Chowan seeing the largest increase (.4%).
According to the commerce department, the number of North Carolina counties with jobless rates of 5% or lower rose in December by six to 90. The number with rates between 5% and 10% decreased from 16 to 10.
Tyrrell County had the state’s highest unemployment rate (7.1%), while Buncombe, Greene, Orange and Watauga all tied for the lowest rate (2.5%).
All 15 of the state's metropolitan areas saw their unemployment rates fall in December, with Rocky Mount continuing to post the highest rate (5.2%) and Asheville posting the lowest rate (2.5%).
The Elizabeth City Micropolitan Area rate in December was 3.7%, seven-tenths of a percentage point less than the 4.4% recorded in November, and less than Pasquotank’s 3.9% rate. The Elizabeth City’s MA saw 960 persons unemployed in a workforce of 25,757. That's 171 fewer unemployed workers and 204 fewer persons in the workforce than in November.